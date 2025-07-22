Top legislator leaves for official visits to Senegal, Morocco, IPU global speakers' conference in Switzerland

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Hà Nội on Tuesday morning to pay official visits to Senegal and Morocco, attend the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Switzerland, and conduct bilateral activities in the European country.

The trip is made at the invitations of Speaker of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, IPU President Tulia Ackson, and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong.

Accompanying the top legislator are NA Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải; Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long; and NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng; among many other officials.

This marks NA Chairman Mẫn’s first working trip in his capacity to Switzerland, as well as his first official visits to Morocco and Senegal.

It is also the first official visit by a key Vietnamese leader to Morocco in six years, and the first to Senegal since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1969.

The trip aims to strengthen and further develop the friendly and mutually beneficiary relations between Việt Nam and Senegal, Morocco, and Switzerland, deepen cooperation between Việt Nam and the African and European regions, and diversify Việt Nam’s economic and trade partnerships.

It also seeks to expand collaboration across various fields, including parliamentary ties, and mobilise international resources to serve national development goals in this new era of the nation's rise, while raising the profile and stature of both Việt Nam and its legislature on the global stage.

The NA leader’s working trip also serves to affirm Việt Nam’s consistent policies and strong efforts in socio-economic development, its commitment to multilateralism, and its role as a responsible and active member of the IPU and the United Nations, while further promoting the Southeast Asian nation’s parliarmentary cooperation with countries and international organisations worldwide. — VNA/VNS