Lao leader sends condolences over boat capsize in Hạ Long Bay

HÀ NỘI — Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính over the tragic capsize of a tourist boat in Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh province on July 19.

In the message, PM Sonexay said he had closely followed developments of Typhoon Wipha, which made landfall in Việt Nam's northern coastal region and caused serious damage to lives and property, particularly the boat capsize in Hạ Long Bay.

"On behalf of the Party, Government and people of Laos, I would like to extend my sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to you, and through you to senior leaders of Việt Nam, as well as to the fraternal Vietnamese Party, Government and people, especially the local authorities and families of the victims affected by this natural disaster,” he wrote.

The Lao PM also expressed his confidence that, under the close leadership and attention of the Vietnamese Party and Government, the Vietnamese people will soon overcome the difficulties and restore normal life, particularly for those affected.

Upon hearing the news about the boat sinking, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thoongsavanh Phomvihane and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwaya Takeshi also sent messages of sympathy and condolences to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn. — VNA/VNS