NA adjusts budget expenditure to enable National Day gift delivery

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Friday signed a resolution on adjustments to the central budget expenditure plan for 2025 to support the delivery of gifts to people on the occasion of the National Day.

Under Resolution No. 1811/NQ-UBTVQH15 of the NA Standing Committee, money will be sourced from the central budget planned for the 2025 expenditure that was previously approved by the NA but has yet to be allocated in detail. It will be disbursed for the provision of gifts for citizens.

The total budget amounts to around VNĐ11 trillion (US$417.53 million). Each citizen will receive a one-time gift valued at VNĐ100,000 ($3.8).

Beneficiaries include all Vietnamese citizens, as well as people of Vietnamese origin without nationality but holding an identity certificate and residing in Việt Nam, who have been registered in the National Population Data Center and given a personal identification number by August 30, 2025.

The Government is tasked with implementing this resolution, ensuring the gifts are delivered promptly, transparently and to the correct recipients, without losses, waste, or wrongdoings.

The NA's Ethnic Council, NA committees, NA deputies' delegations, and the State Audit Office of Vietnam will supervise and audit the implementation within their assigned mandates.

The resolution takes effect on the date of signing, August 29.

Also on August 29, following the Prime Minister's directions on the National Day gift distribution, the State Treasury rolled out a number of measures to guarantee the programme is completed on time.

The solutions include adjusting the operation of the bilateral electronic payment system and postponing the rollout of new eight-digit bank codes.

The agency confirmed its top priority is to ensure the gifts – via bank transfer or cash – are fully delivered before the National Day (September 2).

Treasury offices will remain open on September 1–2 to secure uninterrupted disbursement, with bilateral electronic transactions and coordination with commercial banks operating as usual. — VNS