Home Society

Nearly 14,000 prisioners to receive amnesty on National Day occasion

August 29, 2025 - 20:09
Việt Nam has implemented 40 amnesties in 80 years. Since 2009, 11 presidential decisions have benefited nearly 100,000 prisoners.

 

The press conference on the announcement of the 2025 amnesty decision (second grant) by the President Lương Cường. Photo chinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI _ The Office of the President held a press conference on August 29 to announce the President's amnesty decision in the second phase in 2025 on the occasion of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Decision No. 1693/QD-CTN, signed by President Lương Cường on August 29 and will be effective on September 1, grants amnesty to 13,920 individuals, including 13,915 serving sentences and five with sentences temporarily suspended, according to Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lê Văn Tuyên.

Earlier this year, over 8,000 prisoners were released on April 30 on the occasion of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

This is the largest number of prisoners ever granted amnesty in a single year, Tuyên said, calling it evidence of the Party's and the State’s humanitarian policy.

Among the beneficiaries are 66 foreign nationals from 18 countries. None are linked to corruption or negative cases under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Practices.

Việt Nam has implemented 40 amnesties in 80 years. Since 2009, 11 presidential decisions have benefited nearly 100,000 prisoners.

Addressing the press conference, deputy head of the Presidential Office Cấn Đình Tài said that amnesty is a constitutional institution under the 2018 Law on Amnesty, reflecting the nation’s humanitarian tradition and the Party's and the State’s leniency policy. It recognises prisoners' improvement and good conduct, supported by correctional facilities, authorities, families and society. _ VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Nation's journey of development

An exhibition titled ‘80 Years of the Journey for Independence – Freedom – Happiness’, the largest-ever of its kind, showcases the collective strength of 28 central ministries and agencies, 34 provinces and cities, and over 110 leading enterprises and economic corporations. Let’s explore it!
Society

Creative paper model brings history alive for National Day

Tin tức và Dân tộc newspaper, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the VNA Youth Union, has launched community activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, distributing free newspapers, cut-out paper models of President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence and bottled water to the public.
Society

Police to ban aerial objects over National Day holiday

As flight operations will continue on August 30, 31 and September 2, Hà Nội Capital Command has directed local defence commands to notify agencies, organisations and individuals to temporarily suspend the operation of unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles previously licensed by the Department of Operations under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

