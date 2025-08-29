Scam alert as National Day gift distribution begins

HÀ NỘI — Police have warned of scams targeting citizens after the Government confirmed a VNĐ100,000 (nearly US$4) gift for every Vietnamese to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Fraudsters are sending fake links and messages promising the gift, urging people to enter personal details, download malicious apps or provide OTP codes.

Others are impersonating police officers, officials or bank staff to demand account information or money transfers for verification.

Fake fanpages and websites pretending to be Government agencies have also cropped up.

Authorities stressed that all support policies are implemented openly through official channels such as commune/ward People’s Committees, state agencies, or the banking system.

Citizens are advised never to share bank details, passwords or OTP codes, avoid clicking on unknown links, and report suspicious messages or calls to the police.

The Ministry of Public Security has confirmed that citizens with a level-2 verified VNeID account (the national citizen identity app) can receive the VNĐ100,000 directly into their bank accounts.

The process is simple: log in to the VNeID app, select the 'Social Security' section, provide your bank account number and personal details, confirm the information and submit. The system will then process the transfer.

As of August 28, more than a dozen banks including Agribank, VietinBank, BIDV and Vietcombank have linked with VNeID to handle the transfer, with more expected to join.

Those without a bank account, as well as the elderly and children, will receive the gift in cash. Overseas Vietnamese with a level-2 verified VNeID account will also be eligible.

However, currently due to the number of users seeking to claim the gift, the app is currently struggling to handle logins from late last night when the news broke. Many users attempting to log in to VNeID only to face with the message that a system maintenance is underway, or fail in later steps.

Ministries, the State Bank of Việt Nam and local authorities have been directed to complete distribution before September 2 to ensure the policy reaches every citizen in time for Independence Day. — VNS