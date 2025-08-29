Creative paper model brings history alive for National Day

HÀ NỘI — Tin tức và Dân tộc (News and Ethnic Affairs) newspaper, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the VNA Youth Union, has organised community activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, combining history, education and public engagement.

On August 27, the two units distributed free copies of Weekly News in Hà Nội, along with a separate printed sheet.

The sheet is a flat design that readers can cut out and fold into a two-layer paper model: the front layer shows President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square, while the back layer reproduces the full text of the Declaration in three languages.

This multilingual reproduction echoes the historic broadcast that Việt Nam Thông tấn xã (the precursor to today’s VNA) transmitted worldwide on September 15, 1945, marking the birth of the National News Agency.

Free bottled water was also provided as part of the initiative.

The same activity will take place again on August 30, extending the celebration in the lead-up to National Day.

Below are some photos that capture the event on August 27.

— VNS