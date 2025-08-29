Politics & Law
Home Society

Creative paper model brings history alive for National Day

August 29, 2025 - 16:30
Tin tức và Dân tộc newspaper, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the VNA Youth Union, has launched community activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, distributing free newspapers, cut-out paper models of President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence and bottled water to the public.
Newspaper and free water distribution booth at No. 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street. — VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Tin tức và Dân tộc (News and Ethnic Affairs) newspaper, under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), together with the VNA Youth Union, has organised community activities to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day, combining history, education and public engagement.

On August 27, the two units distributed free copies of Weekly News in Hà Nội, along with a separate printed sheet.

The sheet is a flat design that readers can cut out and fold into a two-layer paper model: the front layer shows President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence at Ba Đình Square, while the back layer reproduces the full text of the Declaration in three languages.

This multilingual reproduction echoes the historic broadcast that Việt Nam Thông tấn xã (the precursor to today’s VNA) transmitted worldwide on September 15, 1945, marking the birth of the National News Agency.

Free bottled water was also provided as part of the initiative.

The same activity will take place again on August 30, extending the celebration in the lead-up to National Day.

Below are some photos that capture the event on August 27.

— VNS

People line up to receive newspapers and water at the Lý Thường Kiệt booth. — VNA Photo
A woman poses for a photo with the paper model she has just folded. — VNA Photo
The Youth Union members hand out free water on Nguyễn Thái Học Street. — VNA Photo
An elderly woman receives a free newspaper at the booth on Trần Nhân Tông Street. — VNA Photo
A booth in Liễu Giai Street. — VNA Photo

 

Vietnam News Agency National Day

