Police to ban aerial objects over National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội police have ordered more patrols and strict penalties on the trading, flying or releasing of kites, balloons or flying toys, as well as the burning and releasing of sky lanterns, which may affect the Air Defence – Air Force Service’s flight operations in preparation for the 80th National Day parade.

The move follows recent reports of flying objects such as balloons, sky lanterns and flying toys being released, along with the unauthorised use of flycams by organisations and individuals, which have affected the security and safety of flight training for the national parade.

As flight operations will continue on August 30, 31 and September 2, Hà Nội Capital Command has directed local defence commands to notify agencies, organisations and individuals to temporarily suspend the operation of unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles previously licensed by the Department of Operations under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

UAVs in violation of this rule will be seized and handled in accordance with the law.

Road closures

To serve the full rehearsal of the parade at 6.30am on Saturday, Hà Nội police announced road closures from 10pm Friday until 1pm the following day.

Compared to the notice issued on August 13, the duration of road closures and traffic restrictions has been shortened to 15 hours, down from 21 hours.

Streets subject to a complete traffic ban (except for vehicles with security badges and those serving the anniversary celebration) include Hoàng Hoa Thám, Thụy Khuê (from Hùng Vương to Văn Cao), Mai Xuân Thưởng, Quán Thánh, Phan Đình Phùng, Hùng Vương, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Độc Lập, Chùa Một Cột, Bắc Sơn, Tôn Thất Đàm, Nguyễn Cảnh Chân, Hoàng Diệu, Cửa Bắc, Yên Phụ and Thanh Niên.

The following streets will also be closed: Điện Biên Phủ, Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Lê Hồng Phong, Ông Ích Khiêm, Ngọc Hà, Nguyễn Tri Phương, Chu Văn An, Tôn Đức Thắng, Cát Linh, Trịnh Hoài Đức, Hàng Cháo, Trần Phú, Sơn Tây, Kim Mã, Liễu Giai, Văn Cao, Nghi Tàm, Đội Cấn, Dốc La-Pho, Nguyễn Thái Học, Lê Duẩn, Trần Nhân Tông (from Lê Duẩn to Quang Trung), Tràng Thi, Hàng Khay, Tràng Tiền, Cổ Tân and Phan Chu Trinh (from Hai Bà Trưng to Tràng Tiền).

Lê Thánh Tông, Tông Đản (from Lý Đạo Thành to Tràng Tiền), Trần Quang Khải, Trần Khánh Dư, Quang Trung (từ Lý Thường Kiệt đến Tràng Thi), Lý Thái Tổ, Nguyễn Hữu Huân, Ngô Quyền (from State Bank of Vietnam Square to Tràng Tiền), Giảng Võ, Láng Hạ and Láng (from Láng Hạ to Trần Duy Hưng) streets will also be completely closed during the specified hours.

Police have advised visitors from other localities attending National Day activities in the capital to use passenger cars or public transport, especially the elevated railway, and to walk on designated streets in Ba Đình, Hoàn Kiếm, Cửa Nam, Hai Bà Trưng, Giảng Võ and Ngọc Hà wards, as well as areas around Ba Đình Square, where the rehearsals and the main event takes place. — VNS