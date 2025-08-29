Free metro rides on Bến Thành-Suối Tiên line on National Day

HCM CITY — The HCM City Urban Railway 1 Co., Ltd. has announced that all passengers on the Bến Thành–Suối Tiên metro line will be able to travel for free on September 2 in celebration of Việt Nam's 80th anniversary of National Day.

Passengers can access free rides in one by scanning with a citizen ID card or a chip-embedded citizen ID card at the ticket gate, or by using a QR code generated via the HCMC Metro HURC app (available on both iOS and Android platforms). If passengers purchase tickets in the usual way, the system will charge the fare and payments will not be refunded.

To use the QR code method, passengers need to download the app, select the “QR Doc lap” function to generate a ticket, and scan it at the gate. This function will be available starting September 2 and is only valid for that day.

The HCM City Public Transport Management Centre noted that travel demand is expected to rise on National Day as residents attend celebrations and view fireworks.

The Bến Thành–Suối Tiên metro line will increase train frequency from 230 to 251 trips on August 30 and 31, and up to 264 trips on September 1 and 2. Operating hours are also extended, from 5am to 11pm. — VNS