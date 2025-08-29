Hà Nội reserves 5,000 seats for veterans and elderly at A80 parade rehearsal

HÀ NỘI — More than 5,000 seats have been set aside for veterans and elderly residents to watch the rehearsal of the A80 parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Hà Nội Police announced that the priority seating has been arranged at central viewing points along Hùng Vương, Trần Phú and Tràng Tiền Streets, as well as Nhà Chung and nearby areas.

The main ceremony, march-past will be held at Ba Đình Square, and the formations will start to fan out to the central streets in a highly anticipated parade once the ceremonial part ends.

Thousands of chairs have been positioned to provide comfort and accessibility for the veterans.

Police said the arrangements are a gesture of gratitude to past generations, especially veterans who sacrificed for the country’s independence. The reserved sections will allow them to follow the entire rehearsal in safety and dignity.

Officials noted that the preparations are part of broader efforts to maintain security and order during major national events. They also reflect the tradition of honouring past contributions while fostering a sense of connection between generations.

The A80 parade is one of this year’s most significant commemorations, drawing strong interest from the public.

Authorities said the careful planning has already won praise from residents and will help ensure the success of the rehearsal on August 30. — VNS