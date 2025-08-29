Hà Nội announces adjustments to bus and metro services for National Day rehearsal, celebration

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Transport Management and Operation Centre has announced adjustments to bus and metro operations to ensure smooth public transport during the full-dress rehearsal of the parade and march (August 29-30) and the official celebration of National Day (September 1-2).

Accordingly, operations on 18 bus routes, including No 24, 23, 31, 38, 34, 55, 41, 146, 159, 144, E05, E07, E08, E11, 43TC, and three Citytour lines, will be suspended.

Another 52 routes will be adjusted during traffic diversions, of which 12 will be rerouted and 39 will change turning points.

In addition, service changes will apply to 39 routes supporting the rehearsal and celebration.

Four routes (No 35A, 25, 50, 26) will adjust operations during diversions, while 35 others, including BRT01, 01, 02, 32, 90, 105, 107, 62, 66, 89, 91, 102, 114, 117, 124, 58, E02, E09, 72, 123, 28, 29, 20A, 20B, 22A, 92, 08A, 08B, 21A, 49, 60B, 157, 163, E03, and 43, will extend service hours to connect with metro stations and facilitate transfers into the city centre.

Passenger dispersal plans will be in place at major transit points, including Cát Linh, Cầu Giấy, and Long Biên stations, between 11am and 3pm on August 30 and September 2.

At Cát Linh Station, eight routes with 83 buses will operate at 5-8 minute intervals. At Cầu Giấy Station, 14 routes with 130 buses will run every 3–5 minutes. At Long Biên Interchange, nine routes with 88 buses will run every 5-7 minutes.

For routes affected by detours, terminal changes, or turnarounds, operations will follow diversion plans issued by traffic authorities. Those requiring both turnaround and service changes will run on revised schedules once restrictions take effect.

The Hà Nội Railway Company Limited (Hà Nội Metro) has also been requested to adjust operations on metro lines 2A and 3.1.

On August 29 and September 1, services will run from 5.30am until 3.10am the next morning, with 10-minute intervals.

On August 30 and September 2, trains will operate from 4.30am to 10pm, with 6-minute intervals during peak hours (4.30am–7.30am and 11am–2pm) and 10-minute intervals at other times.

To prepare for increased demand, the centre has directed the distribution of backup paper tickets on both metro lines, the placement of additional mobile ticket booths at key stations, and advance ticket sales upon passenger request.

Entry and exit points at major stations, particularly Cát Linh, Cầu Giấy, Nhổn and Yên Nghĩa, queue lines will be arranged to ensure orderly queuing and prevent overcrowding. — VNA/VNS