Nation's journey of development

An exhibition titled ‘80 Years of the Journey for Independence – Freedom – Happiness’, the largest-ever of its kind, showcases the collective strength of 28 central ministries and agencies, 34 provinces and cities, and over 110 leading enterprises and economic corporations. Let’s explore it!
As flight operations will continue on August 30, 31 and September 2, Hà Nội Capital Command has directed local defence commands to notify agencies, organisations and individuals to temporarily suspend the operation of unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles previously licensed by the Department of Operations under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.
Vietnamese prosecutors have indicted 43 people for a US$3.8 billion transnational crypto gambling ring using USDT, Ethereum and Naga tokens, a case that highlights the country’s legal grey zone around digital assets and the growing risks facing investors.
Today, most information is concentrated in online newspapers, television and social media, where speed and immediacy matter most. Yet Nguyễn Phi Dũng believes printed newspapers still hold a special value.
The network is expected to become a core linkage hub, fostering long-term strategic cooperation projects in biotechnology, thereby making practical contributions to the socio-economic development of both nations.