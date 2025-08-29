Politics & Law
Society

Nation's journey of development

August 29, 2025 - 18:17
An exhibition titled ‘80 Years of the Journey for Independence – Freedom – Happiness’, the largest-ever of its kind, showcases the collective strength of 28 central ministries and agencies, 34 provinces and cities, and over 110 leading enterprises and economic corporations. Let’s explore it!

Society

Police to ban aerial objects over National Day holiday

As flight operations will continue on August 30, 31 and September 2, Hà Nội Capital Command has directed local defence commands to notify agencies, organisations and individuals to temporarily suspend the operation of unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles previously licensed by the Department of Operations under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

