HCM City approves resolution to improve birth rates, including support for women with two children

HCM CITY — Women in HCM City who have two children before turning 35 years old will receive financial support of VNĐ5 million (US$200).

This is part of a resolution approved by the HCM City People’s Council on Friday, regarding incentives and financial support for individuals and collectives contributing to population affairs, which will take effect on September 1.

This policy applies to Vietnamese citizens residing in HCM City who comply with the two-child policy.

The Council’s Committee for Culture and Society said the benefit is VNĐ2 million (US$79) higher than the current regulation of VNĐ3 million (US$118) per woman.

The new policy aims to raise the city's total fertility rate to 1.6 children per woman (currently 1.43 per woman) under the 2030 national population strategy.

In addition, pregnant women and infants from low-income households living in island communes and special zones would receive a package worth VNĐ2 million, including VNĐ1 million for prenatal and newborn screening, and the rest in cash.

Additionally, the municipal People’s Committee will award a certificate of merit and VNĐ60 million (US$2,362) to communes with more than 60 per cent of couples of reproductive age having two children for five years in a row.

The programme will be funded by the state budget.

With this resolution, HCM City is now the locality with the most generous fertility incentives and support for pregnant women nationwide. — VNS