New policies boost science, technology and digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's first major reform in 1986, called Đổi Mới (renewal), opened an era of integration and socialist-oriented market economy development. Now, its second major reform is the digital transformation, which is centred on building a new ecosystem where enterprises, scientists, people and the State jointly create value.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng made the statement while addressing the ministry's forum ‘The Future of Science, Technology, Innovation and National Digital Transformation’ held on Friday in Hà Nội.

One of the key events leading up to the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2, the forum is also part of a series of activities within the National Exhibition of Achievements in Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation at the National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

At the forum, Hùng said that the first reform effort was about escaping poverty, and the second is about escaping the middle-income trap and becoming a high-income, developed country.

“The first reform relied on agriculture, industry and manufacturing as driving forces. The second relies on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as the central driving forces for growth," he said.

Central role

The minister highlighted the fact that over the past 80 years, science and technology has helped the nation through wars, national construction and socio-economic development.

“Today, we are entering a new phase, the era of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, green energy and a digital economy. This is an era where knowledge, creativity and technology are the most important productive resources. Our Party and State have identified science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as the central, key and breakthrough driving forces,” he said.

Hùng stressed that the forum was not only intended to discuss challenges and opportunities, but also to make a joint commitment to action.

"Mastering strategic technologies is crucial, because not mastering technology today signifies a lack of national sovereignty. Building a national innovation system aligned with the needs of enterprises and society is key."

At the same time, the country should focus on building innovative start-ups based on digital technology and innovation and creating institutions and digital tools so that Vietnamese enterprises can operate even with just one person.

According to the sci-tech chief, priority should also be placed on accelerating a comprehensive and nationwide digital transformation.

"Nationwide means all citizens participate and benefit, with no one left behind. Comprehensive means digital transformation happens in all fields and at all levels, covering digital infrastructure, data, digital skills and cybersecurity,” he said.

Most importantly, the nation should work on turning science and technology, innovation and digital transformation into strength for Việt Nam to rise up and realise its aspirations for a prosperous and happy country.

Achievements and gaps

In a report at the forum, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh said that the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW identified three pillars – science and technology, innovation and digital transformation – as the central driving force contributing to breakthroughs in socio-economic development.

For the first time, these pillars have been combined in a single Politburo resolution and unified under one managing ministry.

Việt Nam has already achieved significant results in science and technology.

Areas like biotechnology, new materials, and renewable energy have advanced, with achievements in vaccine production technology for humans and animals, agricultural production technology, renewable energy and the green economy.

However, a gap remains: research and development (R&D) expenditure is only about 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the world average (2.4 per cent).

Resolution 57 sets a goal for R&D spending to reach 2 per cent of GDP by 2030, with society contributing more than 60 per cent of total spending on science and technology.

If science, technology and innovation together are expected to contribute 4 per cent to GDP growth, then innovation itself contributes up to 3 per cent, while science and technology accounts for 1 per cent. This clearly reflects the widespread, practical and nationwide role of innovation in the modern economy.

Currently, Việt Nam has a vibrant start-up ecosystem, with over 3,000 new firms created last year and venture capital investment reaching US$1 billion.

Successful examples of innovation include Vingroup's VinFast electric vehicles and FPT's AI software. However, the number of patents is still low, and the commercialisation rate is only 5-7 per cent.

Resolution 57 aims to increase patent applications by 16-18 per cent annually and raise commercialisation rates to 8-10 per cent, according to the official.

As for the digital transformation, Việt Nam ranks 52nd out of 193 countries in the 2024 E-Government Development Index (EGDI), with 80 per cent of online public services at level four. The digital economy accounted for 16 per cent of GDP last year.

Challenges

Nevertheless, challenges remain, such as uneven digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and citizens’ digital skills. The resolution aims for the digital economy to reach 30 per cent of GDP, with 80 per cent cashless transactions, and provide nationwide 5G coverage by 2030.

Digital transformation will be the driver for rapid growth, helping GDP increase by an additional 1.5-2 per cent per year through optimising management, governance and production processes.

Discussions and presentations at the forum focused on several major topics, including how to develop strategic technologies, build an internationally integrated innovation ecosystem, developing digital infrastructure while ensuring national digital sovereignty and solutions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in global value chains.

The forum helped the science, technology and innovation community, along with domestic and international technology businesses, to share visions and connect resources. It also upheld the determination to make science, technology, innovation and digital transformation the central driving forces for Việt Nam’s rapid and sustainable development in the new era. — VNS