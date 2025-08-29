Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam, Cambodia to open Tân Nam–Meun Chey border gate pair in October

August 29, 2025 - 21:30

 

Leaders of Tây Ninh of Việt Nam and Prey Veng of Cambodia sign a bilateral meeting minutes, agreeing on preparations for the inauguration of the Tân Nam-Meun Chey international border gate pair. VNA/VNS Photo

TÂY NINH – The Tân Nam (Tây Ninh, Việt Nam)-Meun Chey (Prey Veng, Cambodia) international border gate pair is scheduled to be inaugurated between October 20-30.

The consensus was reached by authorities of Việt Nam’s Tây Ninh Province and Cambodia’s Prey Veng Province during their talks at the Tân Nam International Border Guard Station to review preparations for the inauguration on August 29.

The event will feature a cultural performance, the announcement of government resolutions, the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and trial immigration and customs clearance.

Both localities' administrations will report the outcomes of the talks to their respective governments and foreign ministries for approval before finalising the official schedule.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee, stressed that the inauguration is intended to promote international cooperation, accelerate deep and sustainable economic integration, and enhance activities in defence diplomacy, security diplomacy, and border diplomacy. He urged close collaboration with Prey Veng Province to ensure the success of the event.

For his part, Pich Sotharoth, Deputy Governor of Prey Veng, affirmed the province’s readiness to cooperate with Tây Ninh to make the inauguration proceeds as planned, highlighting the political will and friendship that underpin bilateral trade, cooperation, and development.

Following the talks, both sides signed the minutes of the meeting, officially agreeing on the preparatory plan for the inauguration ceremony of the Tân Nam-Meun Chey international border gate pair. _ VNS

