NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Senegal

DAKAR — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on July 22 afternoon (local time) met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Senegal as part of his official visit to the African country.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President of the Senegalese NA Samba Dang.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria and Senegal Trần Quốc Khánh, there are currently around 3,000 Vietnamese and people of Vietnamese origin living in Senegal. Though relatively small in number, the community remains closely united, and maintains a strong connection with their homeland.

The NA Chairman's meeting with the community upon his arrival in Senegal reflects the deep care and attention of the Vietnamese Party and State for overseas Vietnamese and serves as an important source of encouragement for both embassy staff and the wider Vietnamese community.

Representatives from the organisation of Senegalese people of Vietnamese origin (Kim Hội) expressed delight at Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic achievements. They reaffirmed their commitment to serving as a bridge between the two nations and promoting Vietnamese culture in Senegal, helping to deepen bilateral ties.

Highlighting Việt Nam’s strengths in agricultural processing and rice production, Kim Hội representatives called on Việt Nam to assist Senegal in these areas. They also proposed strengthening cooperation in education and training, including twinning programmes, and preserving Vietnamese cultural identity among the overseas community.

Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Mẫn noted that his visit marks an important step in enhancing political trust and further deepening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Senegalese leaders, including the President and Prime Minister, and co-chair a legal-policy seminar on promoting cooperation in agriculture, trade, and investment. The two parliaments are also set to sign a cooperation agreement to create a legal framework for enhanced legislative ties.

Updating the community on Việt Nam’s situation, Chairman Mẫn stated that after nearly 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has achieved significant progress in socio-economic development. The country's GDP has surpassed US$470 billion, with per capita income reaching about $4,700.

In 2024 alone, Việt Nam’s economy grew by 7.09 per cent, outperforming ASEAN’s average and exceeding all 15 key development targets. In the first half of 2025, despite global and domestic challenges, the country maintained a robust growth rate of 7.52 per cent. The country is striving to reach a full-year growth target of 8.3–8.5 per cent.

He emphasised that the Vietnamese community abroad, including in Senegal, is an inseparable part of the nation. He highlighted key policies, including Politburo Resolution No.36 and Directive No.45, which affirm the vital role of overseas Vietnamese in national development and defence.

Praising Kim Hội as an effective link between the two countries, he encouraged the organiation to share updated information about Việt Nam with the local community, including recent efforts to streamline the state apparatus and enhance national governance. He also urged the Vietnamese embassy to enhance its support for the community, and promptly inform the Vietnamese community here about the Party's guidelines and policies. — VNA/VNS