PM calls for public participation in building a startup-driven economy

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has emphasised the importance of broad public engagement in entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation as Việt Nam moves toward becoming a start-up nation.

He was speaking on Tuesday while chairing a series of meetings of the Government’s Standing Committee, which focused on several key policy proposals, including a draft decree on build-transfer (BT) projects, regulations on a global minimum corporate tax and a national start-up development scheme.

During the session, the committee reviewed and gave feedback on a draft decree detailing the implementation of BT projects; a draft regulation guiding the implementation of National Assembly Resolution 107/2023/QH15 on the application of a global minimum tax to prevent base erosion; the proposed national startup programme and other important matters.

After listening to reports and opinions from participants, PM Chính called for additional clarification and proposals to further define innovation and digital transformation within the national startup framework.

He underscored that the startup, innovation and digital transformation movement should be a nationwide effort, led by the Communist Party, managed by the State and supported by the Việt Nam Fatherland Front. These efforts, he noted, must be closely linked to the country’s goals for rapid and sustainable development, GDP growth, and improvements in labour productivity.

The Prime Minister highlighted several strategic pillars, including raising public awareness, building and refining institutional frameworks, encouraging internal resources and promoting self-reliance and resilience among key stakeholders.

He also stressed the need for targeted support policies, human resource development, ecosystem building, regular evaluations, recognition of best practices and strong public communication efforts to promote successful models and innovative approaches.

These efforts should foster a nationwide movement, where innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation know no bounds, and every actor is encouraged to push beyond their own limits, he said.

Regarding the draft decree on BT project implementation, PM Chính reaffirmed the principle of enhanced decentralisation and delegation of authority, paired with adequate resource allocation, improved implementation capacity, and strengthened oversight.

He advocated a shift from pre-approval controls to post-implementation evaluations, ensuring a balance of interests and risk-sharing among stakeholders. The decree, he said, should promote development-friendly governance while maintaining effective management, offering flexible payment mechanisms and safeguarding against corruption, waste, and misconduct. — VNS