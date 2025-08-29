Party official receives high-ranking delegation of Mexican Labour Party

HÀ NỘI – Phan Đình Trạc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs, on August 29 hosted a high-ranking delegation of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) led by Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, a member of its Politburo and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

Trạc appreciated the PT sending senior representatives to Việt Nam to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. He stressed that the visit demonstrates the strong friendship, cooperation, and political trust between the two parties, contributing to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Mexico.

For his part, Pedro Vazquez conveyed warm congratulations from PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutierrez to CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm, other leaders, and people of Việt Nam. He showed admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable achievements in national renewal, construction, and defence.

The Mexican official emphasised that Việt Nam’s nearly 40 years of renewal and international integration have produced valuable experiences and lessons that serve as a model for communist and progressive left-wing parties worldwide. He voiced confidence that the country will succeed in its new era of development, realising President Hồ Chí Minh’s aspiration of building a stronger and more prosperous Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Trạc briefed the guests on Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic and foreign policy achievements, the Party’s strategic decisions, preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, and the development goals for 2030 and 2045.

He underlined the need for the two parties to strengthen theory exchanges and experience sharing, encourage businesses of both countries to expand cooperation, and continue to support each other at international organisations, especially the United Nations and other multilateral forums, to protect their legitimate national interests.

Expressing satisfaction with the growth of relations between the CPV and the PT over the last 30 years, as well as between Việt Nam and Mexico over the past five decades, the host proposed closer coordination in implementing the parties' cooperation agreement.

He suggested both parties review and develop new forms, measures, and fields of cooperation to enhance sustainability in key areas such as external relations communications, acupuncture, and agriculture, while further leveraging their roles in the two countries to promote high-level mutual visits and strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties.

Pedro Vazquez affirmed that the PT will support high-level exchanges between the two countries. He agreed with the CPV’s proposals to enhance bilateral relations, highlighting the potential of both countries as members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to expand economic, trade, and investment partnerships.

He also concurred that the two parties should work towards renewing their cooperation agreement and expressed readiness to help the CPV broaden ties with political parties across Latin America. _ VNS