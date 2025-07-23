Senegal holds official welcome ceremony for Việt Nam’s top legislator

DAKAR – President of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye hosted an official welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and the high-level Vietnamese delegation in Dakar on Wednesday morning.

A military band played the national anthems of both countries, followed by the two parliamentary leaders reviewing the guard of honour. Immediately after the welcome ceremony, NA Chairman Mẫn held a meeting with the Senegalese NA President.

This is the first official visit to Senegal by a key Vietnamese leader since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly six decades ago.

Parliamentary cooperation between Việt Nam and Senegal has primarily taken place through multilateral frameworks such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), as well as at multilateral conferences hosted by the Vietnamese NA. The First Vice-President of the Senegalese NA attended the APF Executive Committee meeting in Việt Nam’s Cần Thơ City in January.

NA Chairman Mẫn’s current visit holds special significance in strengthening political trust, deepening friendship, providing momentum for multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including inter-parliamentary ties, and creating legal frameworks for enhanced collaboration between the two governments and businesses in the time to come. VNS