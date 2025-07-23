Preferential policies for national contributors a long-term task, says President

NINH BÌNH — State President Lương Cường on Wednesday said that implementing policies for those who have rendered meritorious service to the nation is a long-term, continuous task for the entire political system and all members of society.

Speaking on a visit to the Duy Tiên War Invalids Nursing Centre in Ninh Bình Province on the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2025), he stated that these policies will continue to be enhanced through the mobilisation of all social resources to ensure more effective implementation.

President Cường said that Vietnamese people have always remembered and understood the value of today’s peace, which was built with the relentless efforts and sacrifices of previous generations.

He emphasised that over the past 78 years, especially during the nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), the Party and State have issued numerous preferential policies for contributors to the revolution, noting that these policies have continually been improved.

Measures to show gratitude towards previous generations have also been enhanced to provide better care for those who contributed to the country.

The president praised the efforts and achievements of Duy Tiên in recent years, recognising the nursing centre as a supportive and caring environment, where wounded and sick soldiers are cared for both physically and mentally.

He also commended Ninh Bình Province for its effective and innovative approach to supporting national contributors and their families.

Cường urged a comprehensive review of policies for contributors to the revolution and families of martyrs to propose practical and effective policy adjustments.

To further improve the care and support for those who were in service during the past revolutions, the President called on all ministries, sectors and localities, particularly the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ninh Bình Province, to implement the Party’s resolutions and directives on this matter with determination.

In particular, the home affairs ministry was directed to coordinate and effectively carry out a master plan on the care and nursing facility system for revolutionary contributors for the 2021-2030 period.

The goal is to establish a facility network with sufficient capacity to better meet the care and rehabilitation needs of those who contributed to national revolutions.

The president also expressed hope that wounded and sick soldiers and former soldiers will continue to preserve their health, overcome pain and illness, and remain shining examples of bravery and sacrifice for younger generations to follow.

For the staff and caregivers at the centre, Cường stressed the importance of compassion, responsibility and attentive care in their jobs.

The Duy Tiên War Invalids Nursing Centre is currently providing care for 52 wounded or sick former soldiers and one relative of a martyr, all hailing from nine cities and provinces. All of the veterans are over 70 years old, with the eldest being 93.

Established in June 1957, this is one of the earliest care centres for wounded soldiers in the country.

The facility is tasked with receiving and managing patients, providing them with care, treatment and rehabilitation, and ensuring the implementation of policies and entitlements for severely wounded or ill soldiers and former soldiers with a loss of work capacity of 81 per cent or mor. — VNA/VNS