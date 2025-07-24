Top Vietnamese, Senegalese legislators sign pact to deepen cooperation

DAKAR — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and President of the Senegalese National Assembly El Malick Ndiaye signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures following their talks in Daka on July 23.

The agreement outlines a framework for enhanced parliamentary collaboration, focusing on the exchange of high-level delegations and contacts, the sharing of parliamentary experiences, mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums, the building and rollout of cooperation initiatives.

To foster closer ties, both sides pledged to ramp up bilateral visits by parliamentary leaders and officials of relevant agencies. The agreement also further encourages exchanges among parliamentary friendship groups, individual legislators, and staff from both legislatures, their respective offices and bodies.

In terms of experience sharing, the two sides will share information and experiences in legislative, supervisory, and decision-making activities on key national issues. They will work together to enhance capacity-building for parliamentarians as well as for staff providing advisory and administrative support to their respective NAs.

Regarding cooperation within multilateral parliamentary forums, they will coordinate and support each other at international and regional mechanisms of which both NAs are members such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), and other inter-parliamentary frameworks. They will also increase exchanges of views and consultations on stances at international parliamentary conferences, thereby contributing to peace, sustainable development, and global parliamentary cooperation.

The two countries' top legislator with head of the Vietnam–Senegal Parliamentary Friendship Group Vu Hai Ha, and head of the Senegal-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Ramatoulaye BodianVNA Photo: Doãn TấnOn building and implementing joint co-operation initiatives, they encourage the organisation of thematic seminars, roundtables, training programmes, and joint researches to foster mutual understanding and collaboration in the areas of shared interest. The two NAs will promote connections between their specialised committees and parliamentary friendship groups to implement concrete, substantive, and effective joint programmes.

The two sides will also maintain regular contacts between Việt Nam’s NA deputies, leaders, and agencies and their Senegalese counterparts.

Earlier, the top legislators witnessed the announcement of the Việt Nam – Senegal Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Senegal – Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Accordingly, Vũ Hải Hà, Deputy Secretary of the Vietnamese NA's Party Committee, was appointed Chairman of the Việt Nam – Senegal Parliamentary Friendship Group, while Ramatoulaye Bodian, Vice President of the Senegalese NA, was named head of the Senegal – Việt Nam one. — VNA/VNS