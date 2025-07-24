Việt Nam calls for reinforcing multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution

NEW YORK – Việt Nam has reaffirmed its steadfast support for multilateralism and collective action under United Nations leadership, while calling on all countries, regardless of size or power, to fully comply with international law and the UN Charter.

Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, made the statement at the UN Security Council’s High-Level Open Debate themed “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes” from July 22–24 under the chairmanship of Pakistan, which holds the Council’s presidency for July 2025.

He said that many of today’s global challenges stem from violations of international law, particularly the failure to uphold the fundamental principle of peaceful dispute resolution.

Referring to disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), the ambassador underscored Việt Nam’s consistent viewpoint that all disputes must be resolved through peaceful means, in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without the use or threat of force. Việt Nam calls on parties concerned to respect diplomatic and legal processes, exercise restraint, and avoid actions that could further complicate the situation in the maritime area.

To reinforce multilateralism and the rules-based international order, Việt recommended that countries engage in sincere and open dialogue through all available channels; refrain from unilateral acts or the use of force while peaceful solutions remain possible; and, when disputes do arise, make full use of mechanisms provided under the UN Charter, including international judicial bodies, to achieve fair, long-term solutions that help consolidate peace and lasting friendship among nations and peoples.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over deepening political divisions, widespread conflict across multiple regions, and recent violations of international law, warning that these developments are eroding trust and weakening the rules-based international order.

Citing the crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and Haiti, the Secretary-General noted that escalating conflicts are causing humanitarian disasters, worsening insecurity, and deepening extreme poverty. He called on all nations to fully comply with their legal obligations and harness the full potential of diplomacy to prevent or halt further violence.

To rebuild trust in multilateralism, Guterres urged member states to listen to one another, rise above their differences, and work towards consensus. He stressed the need for reform of the Security Council itself, the cornerstone of global peace and security architecture, to enhance its responsiveness and operational effectiveness in today’s complex geopolitical context.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s message, most UN member states, regional groups, and international organisations reaffirmed strong support for multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations. They emphasised that international law and the UN Charter must remain the foundation for global peace and security. Many also voiced deep concern over the rising trend of unilateral actions, coercion, and the use or threat of force, all of which heighten the risk of conflict.

Delegates called for a strengthened role for the Security Council in conflict prevention and peaceful resolution. They encouraged the use of preventive diplomacy, mediation, and conciliation, along with international judicial mechanisms such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), to ensure that disputes are resolved fairly, objectively, and sustainably.

Within the session's framework, the Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2788, drafted under Pakistan’s presidency. It aims at strengthening mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes. It calls on states to make effective use of procedures and tools provided in the UN Charter, including negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, regional arrangements, or any other peaceful means of their choosing.

