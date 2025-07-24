Senegalese President views top Vietnamese legislator’s visit an important milestone

DAKAR – Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had a meeting in Dakar on July 23 afternoon (local time) with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who affirmed that the first visit by a key Vietnamese leader since the establishment of diplomatic ties marks an important milestone in further promoting the good relationship between the two countries.

President Faye stated that the year 2025 holds great significance for Senegal as it is implementing the “Senegal Vision 2050” strategy. He expressed his hope that Vietnamese enterprises will actively participate in the country's economic development, particularly in the field of digital transformation.

The President also proposed Việt Nam consider soon opening a diplomatic mission in Dakar.

Highlighting Senegal’s strategic role in Africa, NA Chairman Mẫn affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to expand multi-faceted cooperation with the country, especially in trade, investment, agriculture, telecommunications, and science and technology.

He said that several leading Vietnamese enterprises are exploring investment opportunities in Senegal in these areas. He proposed the two Governments enhance the legal framework for bilateral ties, starting with the early conclusion of key agreements such as an investment protection agreement and a double taxation avoidance agreement.

The top legislator also briefed the host on the outcomes of his talks with National Assembly President Malick Ndiaye and his meeting with Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, while underscoring their shared commitment to broadening cooperation between the two States, Governments, and legislatures.

In response to Senegal’s proposal for a Vietnamese diplomatic mission in Dakar, NA Chairman Mẫn said he will report it to the Vietnamese Government for further consideration. In the meantime, he suggested the two sides consider appointing honorary consuls in each country to help facilitate trade, investment, and economic ties.

He also expressed his hope for stronger exchanges between localities in both countries to help push up the close friendship and deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples. VNA/VNS