Việt Nam voices concern over Thailand–Cambodia border tensions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday expressed concern over the current escalation of tensions in the border area between Thailand and Cambodia, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said in a statement to the press.

“Thailand and Cambodia are not only neighbours to each other and to Việt Nam, but also fellow members of ASEAN," she noted.

"At this critical juncture, it is imperative that both sides exercise utmost restraint, refrain from the use of force, avoid further escalation, and resolve their differences peacefully and satisfactorily, based on the fundamental principles of international law, the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and in the spirit of ASEAN friendship and solidarity, for the long-term benefit of both countries and the region," the spokesperson said.

At least 12 people have been killed in the conflict on July 24, according to Thai authorities, who have shut all border crossings with their neighbour.

The latest clash erupted just hours after Thailand expelled Cambodia’s ambassador and withdrew its own envoy from Phnom Penh, following a landmine blast on July 23 that wounded five Thai soldiers.

Tensions over the longstanding border dispute in Preah Vihear area flared anew in late May, when an exchange of gunfire in a contested area led to the death of a Cambodian soldier. — VNS