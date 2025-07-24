Chân Mây – Lăng Cô set to become economic and eco-tourism hub in southern Huế

HÀ NỘI — After more than 15 years of development, the Chân Mây – Lăng Cô Economic Zone is undergoing a comprehensive master plan revision to unlock the potential of the southern coastal region of Huế City and meet new development demands.

On July 23, the Management Board of Economic and Industrial Zones, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Lăng Cô Commune, held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision approving adjustments to the general construction master plan for the Chân Mây – Lăng Cô Economic Zone through to 2045.

Established in 2006 and first planned in 2008, the zone has exposed several shortcomings over time, such as outdated technical and economic criteria and misaligned land use orientation.

Forecast targets set for 2025 no longer meet the requirements for effective management and investment attraction, while rapid socio-economic changes call for a modern and sustainable planning approach.

Following a comprehensive review, the Huế City People’s Committee proposed the adjustments, which were approved by the Prime Minister under Decision 1657/QĐ-TTg dated December 26, 2024. The plan serves as a strategic foundation for spatial development in urban infrastructure, industry, services and eco-tourism across southern Huế.

Vice Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee Hoàng Hải Minh said that the revised master plan aims to address infrastructure bottlenecks, improve land use efficiency and establish a solid legal framework for implementing major urban and socio-technical development initiatives and attracting large-scale investment.

As early as April, the city released a list of 15 priority projects for investment in the economic and industrial zones for the 2025–26 period, with expected total capital amounting to tens of trillions of Vietnamese đồng. The projects span key sectors such as seaports, industry, urban development and eco-tourism.

Among the highlights is Wharf 6 at Chân Mây Port, covering 13.3 hectares and valued at VNĐ850 billion (US$32.5 million), designed to accommodate vessels up to 70,000 DWT, significantly enhancing the region’s logistics capabilities.

The city is also inviting investment in Industrial Zone 2 (204 hectares, over VNĐ1 trillion), envisioned as a modern industrial park integrated with seaport access and regional transport infrastructure.

Of particular note is the proposed LNG storage terminal at Chân Mây Port (27 hectares, VNĐ8.6 trillion), set to play a crucial role in securing energy supply for the central region’s industrial and residential needs. The project includes LNG storage facilities, a receiving port and an integrated pipeline system. — VNS