Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam congratulates France on 236th National Day

July 14, 2025 - 21:33
National leaders of Việt Nam sent congratulations to leaders of France on the country's 236th anniversary of National Day.
The national flags of Việt Nam and France. — Illustrative photo

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Việt Nam on Monday sent congratulations to leaders of France on the 236th anniversary of the European country's National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2025).

State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính cabled congratulatory messages to French President Emmanuel Macron and PM François Bayrou respectively.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended congratulations to President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent congratulations to French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. — VNS

 

