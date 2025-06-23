PM orders swift action on public resources amid administrative restructuring

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued a dispatch on Sunday ordering swift action to ensure State agencies are equipped with necessary infrastructure and resources as Việt Nam pushes forward with administrative restructuring and rolls out a streamlined two-tier local government model.

In the dispatch, sent to ministers, heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, and leaders of the provincial-level People's Committees, PM Chính described the restructuring as a central and urgent task designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the political system.

To perform this task, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, have issued many conclusions and directives which focus on the reallocation and management of headquarters and resources to support this transition. The National Assembly, the Government, and the PM have also released legal documents guiding the work.

However, local authorities are reporting hurdles, including challenges in procuring essential assets and equipment, upgrading office facilities and staff housing, and navigating unclear decentralisation and funding mechanisms. Such risk derailing the operations of newly-reorganised agencies.

To counter these roadblock, PM Chính instructed chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to strictly follow the Ministry of Finance (MoF)'s guidelines on handling public finances and budgets, with a focus on preventing wastefulness, misconduct, or corruption.

He called for an accelerated push toward digital transformation, particularly through investments in advanced IT infrastructure and data systems, and seamless allocation of public assets such as office buildings, vehicles, and digital equipment to ensure interrupted operations. Crucially, the delivery of public services and administrative procedures to citizens and businesses must remain unaffected. Surplus public assets, he added, must be managed in accordance with the law.

The leader requested the consideration of special contractor selection procedures for the renovation and repair of government office buildings and accommodations for provincial and commune-level officials and civil servants.

Localities facing issues beyond their authority were directed to seek guidance from the Ministry of Finance for guidance, or report to the Government or the PM by June 25.

The dispatch also assigned specific responsibilities to various ministries, ministry-level and Government agencies, and the Government Office. — VNS