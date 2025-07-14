Việt Nam, Cambodia gear up for 2nd border defence friendship exchange

TÂY NINH — Preparations are well underway for the second Việt Nam-Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange, slated for November 2025 in Việt Nam’s Tây Ninh province and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng Province.

A delegation from the Ministry of National Defence led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến on Monday inspected key locations for the upcoming event, including sites around the Mộc Bài (Việt Nam) – Bavet (Cambodia) international border gates, the symbolic border marker No. 171, the joint patrol observation area, and the site for a tree-planting ceremony. They also reviewed the planned venue for a joint military medical drill in Bến Cầu Commune, Tây Ninh Province.

They also assessed progress on a boarding classroom project at the Bến Cầu Primary School, funded by the Ministry of National Defence.

In Cambodia, the delegation visited the Sang Sovanna Primary School in Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province.

Other sites included the planned venue for the twinning ceremony between residential communities along the shared border, a helicopter landing zone at Division 5, and the location of the young officers' exchange programme.

The second Việt Nam-Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange is expected to feature 20 activities, including five held in advance and 15 during the official programme. Key events include the Việt Nam-Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue, ceremonies marking the twinning ties between border communities, free medical check-ups and medicine distribution for residents on both sides of the border, a young officers’ exchange, repainting of border markers, tree planting, inauguration of friendship projects, and high-level talks between the two defence ministries.

At each inspection site, Chiến praised the urgent and responsible efforts by local units and agencies. He urged all stakeholders to intensify coordination and swiftly complete remaining tasks as well as closely cooperate with Cambodian counterparts to ensure the programme is conducted solemnly and on schedule. — VNS