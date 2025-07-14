Vietnamese, Philippine navies hold 8th friendly exchange on Song Tử Đông Island

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam People’s Navy and the Philippine Navy successfully held their eighth friendship exchange on Song Tử Đông island on July 12.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Colonel Nguyễn Vĩnh Nam, Deputy Commander of Naval Region 4, and the Philippine side by Colonel Joel C. Bonavente, Deputy Commander of the Phillipines Western Naval Command.

Following the success of the seventh exchange on Song Tử Tây Island in July 2024, this year’s programme aimed to further strengthen the friendship, cooperation, mutual trust, and understanding between the armed forces and navies of Việt Nam and the Philippines. It also served to effectively implement the cooperation documents signed between the two navies.

Colonel Bonavente welcomed the Vietnamese delegation to the exchange, highlighting that the eighth exchange reaffirmed the two navies’ commitment to maintaining and ensuring a peaceful environment, and implementing laws-based maritime cooperation mechanisms, thereby building trust, preventing unnecessary incidents, and preserving and cultivating the valuable cooperative achievements the two sides have developed over the years.

He noted that these exchanges help deepen mutual understanding and trust between the two navies, contributing to the growing friendship between the two nations and playing a vital role in maintaining peace, stability, security, and maritime safety of each country as well as in the region.

For his part, Colonel Nam affirmed that the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and the Philippines, the bilateral ties and the collaboration between the two navies have been continuously strengthened, yielding positive outcomes across various fields.

He added that the organisation of this friendship exchange demonstrated the aspiration and goodwill of the two navies in building a peaceful and stable environment in Song Tử Tây and Song Tử Đông island areas and in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) in general. It also showed their responsibilities to strictly observe the signed cooperation agreements.

The two sides agreed to hold the ninth friendship exchange on Song Tử Tây Island at a convenient time. They also committed to continuing joint efforts to protect fishermen from both countries, share maritime security information, and provide disaster warnings in the region.

As part of the programme, the two navies engaged in a series of friendly activities, including sports competitions, such as tug of war, obstacle course, and football, as well as cultural, musical, and culinary exchanges. — VNA/VNS