Vietnamese Deputy PM, FM meets with US, EC, UK officials in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn held bilateral meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lamy, on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 11.

Sơn and Rubio expressed their delight that their meeting coincides with the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US diplomatic ties (July 12). They reviewed extraordinary strides made in various areas over the past three decades, especially since the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The two officials discussed steps to further deepen the bilateral ties, including facilitating all-level visits, especially those at the high level, and fully leveraging existing cooperation mechanisms. They also committed to joint work to organise activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Affirming that economic cooperation remains a key driver of the bilateral relationship, both sides pledged to build balanced, stable, harmonious, and sustainable economic, trade and investment ties, while addressing existing obstacles for mutual benefits.

Sơn called for the US’s assistance in innovation, digital transformation, hi-tech supply chains, and quality workforce training; and highly appreciated the US’s good will and coordination in Việt Nam’s war aftermath settlement projects.

In reply, Rubio said the US attaches importance to its relations with Việt Nam and reaffirmed the US's commitment to advancing multifaceted cooperation, joining hands in addressing existing issues and continuing to support Việt Nam in settling war consequences, considering it as evidence of trust and a symbol of developing relations.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, Sơn suggested the US continue to play an active role in maintaining regional peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development. Rubio reiterated the US's support for ASEAN’s centrality and cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, they underscored the importance of peace, security, stability, freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, the peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meeting with Kallas, the two officials welcomed the positive momentum in Việt Nam-EU relations since their diplomatic ties were established 35 years ago, which laid a solid foundation for both sides to consider elevating the partnership to a new level. Amid evolving global complexities, they called for giving continued priority to cooperative ties, especially in trade and investment.

Sơn proposed the EU complete the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and lift the 'yellow card' warning against Vietnamese seafood exports. He also encouraged European investments in Việt Nam’s strategic projects in infrastructure, renewable energy, green transition, digital transformation and environment.

Hailing Việt Nam as the EU’s key partner in the region, Kallas agreed on the need to increase high-level exchanges, expand bilateral cooperation, fully leverage the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and build new pillars of cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, green transition, and digital transformation.

Turning to global and regional issues, the two sides underscored the importance of the UN Charter and international law, agreeing that all conflicts and disputes must be settled through peaceful means, consultation and dialogue.

At their meeting, Sơn and Lamy promised to jointly step up the exchange of high-level delegations, contributing to solidifying political trust and creating momentum to elevate bilateral ties to a new height.

Outlining Việt Nam’s plan to develop an international financial centre in Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng, Sơn described it as a major policy of the Vietnamese Party and State to restructure the growth model and enhance economic competitiveness.

He requested the British side to share knowledge and experience in financial centre development, assist Việt Nam in workforce training and attraction, and encourage British organisations and firms to join the effort.

Lamy, in response, praised the impressive growth of the bilateral relationship across various fields, especially in trade and investment. As there remains ample opportunities to boost trade and cooperation in emerging areas like clean and renewable energy, he promised to encourage British companies and experts to participate in Việt Nam’s financial centre development project, considering it as a pathway to deeper the bilateral ties. — VNS