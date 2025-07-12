Politics & Law
Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises 'remarkable journey' in US–Việt Nam relations

July 12, 2025 - 10:25
US Secretary of State marks 30 years since normalising ties with Việt Nam, calling it a 'remarkable journey' toward shared peace and prosperity.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — VNA/VNS Photo

WASHINGTON — On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the US and Việt Nam (1995-2025), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 11 wrote a post on X social network to acknowledge this important milestone.

"Thirty years ago, the US and Việt Nam began a remarkable journey from former foes to Comprehensive Strategic Partners. Today, we recognise this important milestone and reaffirm our commitment to advancing peace, prosperity, and security together for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he wrote.

On the night of July 11, 1995 (US time), US President Bill Clinton officially announced the normalisation of diplomatic relations with Việt Nam. In the early morning of July 12, 1995 (Việt Nam time), Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt officially announced the normalisation of diplomatic relations with the US.

Since then, bilateral relations have been continuously upgraded. On July 25, 2013, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership. The next important turning point took place in September 2023, when US President Joe Biden paid a state visit to Việt Nam. In Hà Nội, the two countries issued a statement upgrading their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development. — VNS

