NA Vice Chairwoman visits heritage exhibitions, strengthens cooperation with France

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Thị Thanh visited the Hồ Chí Minh Space, as well as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and Cổ Loa Heritage Exhibition in France on July 11, as part of her working trip to attend the 50th meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) General Assembly.

Thanh expressed her deep emotions when paying tribute to Uncle Hồ and visiting the Hồ Chí Minh Space in Montreuil city, which houses invaluable documents and photos from the revolutionary life and career of the late leader during his time in France.

She highlighted that the Hồ Chí Minh Space is not only a special cultural and historical landmark, but also a source of inspiration for the human values, independence, and the quest for freedom that President Hồ Chí Minh steadfastly pursued throughout his life.

The NA Vice Chairwoman affirmed that protecting and promoting these invaluable legacies is not only the responsibility of previous generations, but also serves as a spiritual foundation for younger generations to better understand history, thus cultivating patriotism and the will to strive for progress.

Thanh highly praised the special relationship between Montreuil and Việt Nam, saying that the city is regarded as one of the places in France where President Hồ Chí Minh's heritage is best preserved.

Deputy Mayor of Montreuil Florian Vignillon stressed that President Hồ Chí Minh is 'a great symbol of the struggle for independence and freedom, and the embodiment of strong will, heroic spirit and hope.' He further stated that President Hồ Chí Minh's legacy continues to inspire generations not only in Việt Nam but also around the world.

The same day, the NA Vice Chairwoman visited the Thăng Long Citadel and Cổ Loa Heritage Exhibition in Provins city and met with its Mayor Olivier Lavenka.

She expressed her gratitude to the city's authorities for providing favourable conditions for hosting the exhibition, emphasising that this was an important event in the locality-to-locality cooperation between the two countries.

Thanh suggested the two sides continue to leverage the benefits of collaboration and share experiences in the field of cultural heritage protection. She also expressed her hope that Provins will cooperate with other localities in Việt Nam, such as Ninh Bình and Huế, in this area.

Earlier, on July 10, the Vietnamese official held talks with French NA Vice-President Nadège Abomangoli and worked with Bruno Fuchs, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French NA.

Meeting with Abomangoli, Thanh affirmed that Việt Nam treasures and wishes to further deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with France.

She emphasised that cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries has been increasingly promoted and developed positively based on the cooperation agreements signed between the Vietnamese NA and the Senate, and the NA of France.

The two sides have regularly exchanged delegations at all levels to share experiences in parliamentary activities, coordinated and supported each other at multilateral parliamentary forums, and actively contributed to strengthening the bilateral relations, bringing the Việt Nam-France relationship to new heights in recent times, Thanh said. — VNS