East Asian countries support Palestine’s development

KUALA LUMPUR — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn has reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent stance on supporting a fair, comprehensive and long-term solution to the Palestine issue, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders and in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

Addressing the fourth Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD IV) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 11, Sơn also expressed Việt Nam’s readiness to work closely with partners, including East Asian countries, to pool resources, share development expertise, and support capacity-building efforts for the State and people of Palestine.

On the occasion, he announced an additional humanitarian aid package worth US$350,000 for the Palestinian people, which will be channeled through relevant international organisations, aimed at easing hardships faced by the Palestinian people and supporting their reconstruction process.

At the conference, delegates expressed their profound concern over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to violence, ensuring the safety of civilians, and facilitating humanitarian assistance efforts.

They stressed the need to foster international efforts and enhance CEAPAD partnerships to support urgent humanitarian needs as well as Palestine’s recovery, reconstruction and development.

The conference, co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Malaysia and Japan, adopted the Kuala Lumpur CEAPAD IV Action Plan, a framework designed to reinforce and coordinate support efforts based on Palestine’s actual needs and practical requirements. — VNS