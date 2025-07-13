PM urges Cần Thơ to act as regional locomotive in all areas

CẦN THƠ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies of Cần Thơ city on July 13 held a meeting with local voters, including lecturers, researchers, civil servants and staff from universities, colleges and scientific institutions across the city.

This marked the third voter meeting of the city’s delegation of NA deputies following the 9th session of the 15th NA, and notably, the first thematic session focusing on science and technology.

It was also the PM's first voter engagement in Cần Thơ since the administrative merger of former Cần Thơ City with Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng provinces.

The meeting drew over 1,000 participants, including academics, postgraduate students, civil servants, and technology professionals. Delegates briefed constituents on the outcomes of the 9th NA session, which concluded after 35 days of rigorous discussion. The session saw the adoption of 34 laws, 14 legal resolutions and reviews of six draft bills. Significantly, the legislature passed a resolution amending several articles of the 2013 Constitution.

The NA also approved shortening the current legislative term and local council tenures (2021–2026) and confirmed that the general election for the next term will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Currently, the Cần Thơ NA deputy delegation has 21 members, including PM Chính and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The delegation reported on local implementation of national policies related to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, particularly the rollout of Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo dated December 22, 2024.

At the meeting, voters raised various concerns, including issues related to scientific funding, commercialisation of research, digital skills development, and the need to retain talent within the national science and technology ecosystem. The PM and senior officials responded to these concerns, outlining measures to remove financial bottlenecks, reform research grant mechanisms, and boost private and social sector participation in innovation.

PM Chinh underscored the importance of increasing science and technology spending, from 3 per cent of the state budget this year to 5 per cent next year, along with tax incentives, preferential credit, visa facilitation, and housing policies for overseas Vietnamese experts.

He noted that priority will be given to developing high-quality human resources for emerging sectors such as semiconductors and AI, protecting intellectual property, and creating favourable conditions for collaboration between the "four pillars" of scientific research - government, academia, business, and the public.

The PM highlighted recent national achievements, including sustained political stability, social security, and economic growth. Việt Nam's GDP is projected to top ASEAN and rank among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The Government’s push to eliminate substandard housing, particularly for policy-beneficiary households, is also expected to reach its targets ahead of schedule.

He also pointed to the smooth operations of the new two-tier local government model.

Praising Cần Thơ's growing contributions to national development, the Government leader called for the city to lead in all key areas, particularly in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

He urged the city to revive the stalled Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital project, accelerate the 1-million-hectare high-quality, low-emission rice programme for the Mekong Delta, and support digital education initiatives like “Digital Literacy for All.”

He encouraged Cần Thơ University to form digital transformation support teams to assist local communities and take the lead in human capital development for the semiconductor industry and the digital economy. VNS