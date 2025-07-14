PM inspects two-tier local government model in Mekong Delta

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Mekong Delta localities to join national efforts to achieve Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of at least 8 per cent in 2025, setting the stage for double-digit growth in the following years.

He was speaking in Cần Thơ City while holding a meeting with Mekong Delta authorities on Sunday on the implementation of the two-tier local government model, progress on strategic transportation projects and the one-million-hectare sustainable rice development programme.

This marked the Prime Minister’s first working visit to the Mekong Delta since the regional administrative reorganisation and the rollout of the two-tier local government model on July 1.

After the merger, the Mekong Delta comprises Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp, An Giang and Cà Mau.

Speaking about the two-tier local government model, the PM said the transition to the new governance model would not be flawless in its initial phase and requires time for adjustments.

However, localities must make every effort to operate the system as effectively as possible. This includes building strong Party and government organisations, improving the role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other groups, restructuring commune-level personnel and enhancing administrative services for citizens.

He urged Mekong Delta localities to accelerate progress on major transportation and infrastructure projects including the expansion of the region’s expressway network and connectivity with southern economic zones, the coastal corridor from the Mekong Delta to HCM City, and inland waterway development.

Specific highlighted projects were the Cái Cui and Hòn Khoai ports, and the construction of the Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital.

PM Chính also underscored the urgency of preparing infrastructure for the 2027 APEC Summit, stressing both timeline and quality.

He ordered local authorities to review sustainable development of one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice to ensure a stable domestic supply and boost exports.

Việt Nam has taken steps towards proactive trade promotion in key markets such as Brazil, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, he noted.

The PM also stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive measures to prevent the recurring problem of "bumper harvests but falling prices" and ensure sustainable market access for farmers.

He asked Mekong Delta provinces to build the Vietnamese rice brand with high quality.

Meanwhile, continued efforts are necessary to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing across the region, with a priority on eradicating all such housing for policy beneficiary families by July 27 and nationwide by August 31, he said.

The Prime Minister asked that ministries and local authorities provide comprehensive reports on their current situation, especially any emerging difficulties and obstacles, and propose specific solutions to accelerate implementation and fulfil the outlined tasks effectively. VNS