Politburo’s working groups work with Standing Boards of Party Committees of NA, Gov't

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo’s working groups had a working session with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of the National Assembly (NA) and the Government in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review the implementation of Resolution No. 60-NQ/TW, which was adopted at the 11th session of the 13th Party Central Committee, in connection with the building and completion of documents and personnel affairs.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Government's Party Committee, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and Politburo member, Secretary of the NA's Party Committee, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn co-chaired the session.

Vice Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee Vũ Hải Hà emphasised that Party members, deputies, and civil servants had made concerted efforts to complete an unprecedented legislative workload, including the passage of a historic number of legal documents at the recent 9th session such as amendments to the 2013 Constitution, revisions to 34 laws, and the adoption of 33 resolutions which lay foundations for the concretisation of the Party’s major policies, particularly rearranging and streamlining the political apparatus.

The NA Standing Committee issued detailed resolutions to reorganise commune-level administrative units across 34 cities and provinces and restructured the personnel of provincial People's Councils and National Assembly delegations in 23 centrally-run localities following the mergence.

Meanwhile, Vice Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee Lê Thị Thuý laid stress on the Government’s determination to implementing the two-tier local administration model, submitting 28 draft laws to the parliament, issuing 28 decrees, and overseeing 51 circulars from ministries to avoid legal gaps or overlap.

Speaking at the session, PM Chính emphasised that the Government and the NA completed a massive workload, reorganising the political structure while outlining measures to promote economic growth, particularly engaging in tariff negotiations with the US.

He praised the cooperation between the Government and the NA, noting that their coordination resulted in high-quality laws that have garnered the public and business community’s support.

The Government leader outlined key priorities for the NA’s Party Committee, including enhanced oversight of political system reorganisation and preparation for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.

He called for enhanced internal solidarity, better delegation of responsibilities, and closer coordination between the two agencies to bring tangible benefits to the people.

NA Chairman Mẫn, for his part, stated that the Government fundamentally completing assigned tasks despite the unprecedented scope and complexity of the work such as personnel arrangement and settlement of public assets.

He urged the Government to continue handling projects that cause wastefulness, managing public assets during institutional reorganisation, addressing delayed projects, and ensuring uninterrupted public services and administrative procedures for people and businesses. — VNA/VNS