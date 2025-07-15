Việt Nam–Brazil Friendship and Cooperation Association to deepen people-to-people exchange

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam–Brazil Friendship and Cooperation Association (VBFCA) will continue promoting tourism connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and strengthening cooperation between localities and friendship organisations, aiming to deepen mutual understanding between the two peoples to support socio-economic development.

This direction was outlined during the association’s third National Congress for the 2025–2030 term, held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

In the new term, the association plans to enhance collaboration with youth and women’s organisations, universities, research institutes, non-governmental organisations, enterprises, and business associations in Brazil. It also aims to encourage Brazilian organisations and individuals to support Việt Nam in multilateral forums and build ties with the Vietnamese community in Brazil. Communication efforts will be strengthened to share the Party and State’s policies with overseas Vietnamese, encouraging them to comply with local laws, maintain connections with their homeland, and contribute to bilateral relations.

The congress elected a 35-member Executive Board for the new term, with Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp appointed as President.

Brazilian Ambassador to Việt Nam Marco Farani congratulated the association on the successful congress, stating that bilateral relations are currently experiencing their best phase. In 2024, two-way trade reached US$8 billion, with further growth expected. He also noted the countries’ potential to boost cooperation in defence, aviation, and energy transition.

Phan Anh Sơn, President of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), expressed his hope that the association would continue building on its achievements. He encouraged efforts to broaden partnerships between businesses and expedite the digitisation of the Portuguese–Vietnamese Thematic Dictionary, making it freely accessible online for the benefit of people and enterprises in both countries.

During the 2016–2025 term, the VUFO and the VBFCA promoted engagement with Brazilian organisations, businesses, and institutes to expand partnerships and enhance trade and cooperation in various fields. The association has also mobilised social resources to support people-to-people diplomacy and fostered innovation in Việt Nam's public diplomacy.

The Executive Board has completed the Portuguese–Vietnamese Thematic Dictionary, becoming the first and only friendship organisation to publish such a resource. Containing 20,000 words across 17 topics, the dictionary is a valuable tool for Vietnamese individuals and organisations working, living, or studying in Brazil, as well as for Brazilian partners visiting or doing business in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS