PM urges diplomatic sector further promote bamboo diplomacy style

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s diplomatic sector was told by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to further promote the 'bamboo diplomacy' style, anchored in the principle of 'Firm in objectives, flexible in strategies and tactics'.

He made the orders while attending the Congress of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the 2025–30 term on Tuesday morning in Hà Nội.

The PM said the sector must continue asserting its pioneering, strategic and core role in implementing the nation’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation.

Based on that, Việt Nam must remain a good friend and reliable partner to all countries and a proactive, responsible member of the international community, committed to peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

He also said: “Every diplomat must act as a soldier on the diplomatic front."

The diplomatic sector was instructed to stay vigilant, closely monitor regional and global developments and ensure comprehensive situational awareness.

“It must respond flexibly, promptly and effectively to changes, while providing timely strategic advice so that the Party and State are not caught off guard by emerging global issues,” he said.

PM Chính assigned the diplomatic sector a key task of contributing to economic development.

Diplomacy, he said, must support rapid and sustainable socio-economic growth, build an independent and resilient economy and advance deep, substantive and effective international integration.

Internal and external policies must be harmonised to implement a transformative 'reorganisation of the country' and effectively execute new resolutions issued by the Politburo, especially Resolution No. 59 on foreign policy in the new era.

This includes fostering the green economy, circular economy and knowledge-based economy, diversifying products, markets and supply chains, implementing three strategic breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources and developing a culturally rich, distinct national identity that both preserves local values and engages with global civilisations.

Achievements

Also at the event, PM Chính highlighted the diplomatic sector’s achievements during the 2020–25 term, praising its solidarity, commitment and bold reforms.

Diplomacy has played a pivotal role in strengthening Việt Nam’s global position, expanding partnerships with neighbouring countries, traditional friends and strategic partners.

The country has increased its diplomatic relations from 189 to 194 countries and now has 37 strategic or comprehensive partnerships.

For the first time, Việt Nam maintains strategic partnerships or higher-level relations with all major powers, including the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and with all G7 nations as well as 18 of the G20 countries.

The nation has also taken on prominent roles in multilateral forums, particularly within ASEAN and the UN system.

Notably, Hà Nội is scheduled to host the signing ceremony of the first UN Convention on Cybercrime in October 2025.

The PM also singled out Việt Nam’s 'vaccine diplomacy' as a major success, allowing the country to achieve early access to COVID-19 vaccines, reopen its economy sooner than many peers and lay the foundation for its current economic momentum.

Economic diplomacy has been significantly enhanced, becoming a key focus of high-level engagements and successfully leveraging international cooperation opportunities.

Cultural diplomacy has also seen significant progress, with dozens of Vietnamese heritage sites recognised by UNESCO.

Foreign information, support for overseas Vietnamese communities, consular services and citizen protection have all been handled proactively and effectively.

Reports

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, also Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the 2020–25 term saw the unification of the Ministry’s Party Committee with the Overseas Party Committee of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

It also took on certain responsibilities from the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs, while streamlining its organisational structure in line with Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee.

With strong political will, the diplomatic sector continued to pioneer, coordinate and execute comprehensive and effective foreign affairs activities.

The results, he said, were historically significant and constitute one of the most outstanding achievements in Việt Nam’s recent development.

As former Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng once said, foreign affairs played a key role in shaping a favourable external environment and elevating the nation’s global standing, directly contributing to the success of the 13th National Party Congress.

Deeply aware of the central importance of Party building, the ministry’s Party Committee had over the past term led coordinated efforts to fulfil both political and organisational objectives.

This had strengthened the foreign service sector, which is now more professional, modern and effective.

The capability, integrity and commitment of Party members and officials had steadily improved.

Looking ahead to the 2025–30 period, amid a rapidly shifting and complex international environment, Việt Nam was preparing to enter a new era of national development.

This would present both unprecedented opportunities and serious responsibilities for the diplomatic sector.

All staff and Party members of the ministry would maintain strong political resolve, unity and innovation, while drawing on the sector’s proud traditions and crucial leadership role.

They would be tasked with carrying out Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy in a coordinated, creative and effective manner, and building a clean, strong, modern diplomatic service that fully contributes to Việt Nam’s centennial goals, marking 100 years of the Party in 2030 and 100 years of the nation in 2045.— VNS