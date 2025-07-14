Senior military, public security officers promoted to higher ranks

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường, chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, presided over a ceremony in Hà Nội on Monday to hand over promotion decisions to leaders of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

Authorised by the State President, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Phạm Thanh Hà announced the President’s decisions on military and police rank promotions at the event.

Senior Lieutenant General Trịnh Văn Quyết, secretary of the Party Central Committee and director of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA), was promoted to the rank of General.

Members of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission and Deputy Defence Ministers Nguyễn Hồng Thái, Nguyễn Văn Hiền and Nguyễn Trường Thắng and Deputy Chief of the VPA's General Staff Nguyễn Quang Ngọc were promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Members of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Deputy Ministers of Public Security Phạm Thế Tùng and Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm were also promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

In his speech, President Cường congratulated the seven officials, confirming that the promotions reflect the recognition and appreciation of the Party, State and people for their dedication and contributions to the cause of national construction and defence.

The President asked the officers, along with the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security, to focus on building the VPA and the People’s Public Security into truly strong, revolutionary, elite and modern forces that remain absolutely loyal and reliable political and combat forces of the Party, the State and the people.

On behalf of the newly promoted officers, General Quyết reiterated their commitment to continued dedication, striving to build the forces into core pillars firmly safeguarding the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the nation, worthy of the trust of the Party, the State and the people. — VNS