Điện Biên to send student delegation to summer camp in Saint Petersburg

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The Department of Education and Training of Điện Biên Province on Monday hosted a delegation from Saint Petersburg to discuss prospects for cooperation in education and preparations for sending a group of local students to a summer camp in the Russian city this August.

During the meeting, Vũ Trung Hoàn, principal of the Điện Biên boarding high school for ethnic minorities, said the province’s delegation will include one school administrator, one teacher, and 20 outstanding students.

The students have been trained in international etiquette for multicultural environments, practiced traditional Russian songs and dances, and prepared a short play in Russian. They also mastered several traditional dances of the Thái and Mông ethnic groups and prepared to introduce and perform folk games from Điện Biên.

Vyacheslav G. Kalganov, Deputy Chairman of the Saint Petersburg Committee for External Relations, stressed that the children will be kept safe and provided with the best possible conditions during the two-week summer camp.

The two sides also discussed future cooperation plans, focusing on education and training, especially organising internships for Russian language teachers, developing Russian language programmes suitable for secondary students, and sharing experience in applying modern educational technologies.

Earlier, on February 24, the school launched a three-month Russian language course in preparation for the camp, enrolling 40 students, most of whom belong to the Thái and Mông ethnic groups. — VNS