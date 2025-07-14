Detailed schedule for National Day parade revealed

HÀ NỘI — The celebration, military parade and march for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day will start at 6.30am on September 2 at Ba Đình Square and through several central streets in Hà Nội.

As many as 30,000 people will participate in the event, not including the parade and marching forces, according to the Ministry of National Defence project on military parade and march organisation.

Programme

- 6.30am: Traditional torch procession

- 6.45am: Flag-raising ceremony

- 6.50am: Ceremony announcement, delegate introduction

- 7.05am: Speeches by Party and State leaders

- 7.45am: Parade and march programme

- 9.45am-10am: Art performance

Schedule for preliminary and final rehearsals

- Preliminary rehearsal: 9pm on August 27 (Wednesday). Reserve date August 28 (Thursday).

- Final rehearsal: 7am on August 30 (Saturday). Reserve date August 31 (Sunday).

Fireworks

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh promulgated Plan 158/KH-UBND on celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2025) and the National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

On the evening of September 2, Hà Nội has planned fireworks displays at five locations: Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Thống Nhất Park, Văn Quán Lake, Mỹ Đình National Stadium and West Lake.

Serving the people

The Hà Nội People's Committee has also issued a plan to install screens and loudspeakers in many areas in the capital to serve those watching the parade and march.

City authorities will arrange a total of 270 screens and 400 loudspeakers on roads, gateways and public places. This is to help people, especially in the suburbs, to watch the event live, while reducing traffic pressure on the central area where the main celebration will take place.

A system of 400 loudspeakers will be divided into 200 sections, with one or two loudspeakers in each section 30-50m apart, covering the parade route of about 10km.

The loudspeakers will be securely mounted on electric poles or lighting poles, able to withstand wind and rain and produce sound at 80-90dB in outdoor conditions.

This system uses signals taken from Ba Đình Square transmitted via cables to technical coordination points arranged along the route.

Each point has technicians on duty all day, ensuring smooth operations.

The official date for the celebration is September 2, with trial runs from August 20 to 30 and dismantling of the system set to be completed before September 7. — VNS