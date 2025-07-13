HCM City to ban student phone use in schools amid screen addiction concerns

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to ban student mobile phone use in schools starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, including during recess, unless specifically permitted by teachers.

Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said the initiative is aimed at curbing digital distractions and improving classroom focus, while also encouraging physical activity and in-person social interaction during school hours.

Schools will be tasked with organising more structured activities during recess, such as sports and team games, to help students build connections and stay active.

Several schools in the city have already implemented no-phone policies with encouraging results.

School leaders reported that, while some students initially resisted, most eventually became more focused during lessons and more engaged with peers during breaks.

An October 2024 survey showed that around 83 per cent of nearly 3,600 respondents supported banning phones in schools.

Currently, the Ministry of Education and Training allows students to use phones during lessons if approved by teachers and does not restrict usage during break times.

HCM City’s proposed policy marks a significant tightening of these rules and could set a precedent for nationwide reform.

Screen addiction concerns

A 2023 UNESCO study spanning 14 countries found that smartphones reduce students’ academic focus and emotional well-being.

Excessive phone use, researchers said, can lead to anxiety and depression, making it harder for students to re-engage with learning.

Childhood today is increasingly defined by anxiety and depression linked to smartphone and social media addiction.

Experts recommend several reforms: phone-free schools, delaying smartphone use until high school, restricting social media access until age 16, and encouraging greater real-world independence for children.

UNESCO has urged governments to restrict smartphone use in schools to minimise classroom disruptions and protect children from online risks such as cyberbullying.

Countries such as France, Greece, Hungary, and Denmark have introduced stricter phone-use rules in educational settings. — VNS