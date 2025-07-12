ACP 2025 highlights patient safety culture as top healthcare priority

CẦN THƠ — A strong patient safety culture is essential for high-quality healthcare outcomes, experts emphasised at the 9th Annual Scientific Conference (ACP 2025) hosted by Phương Châu Healthcare Group in Cần Thơ city on July 11.

With the theme “JCI & JCI Enterprise – A Symphony in Healthcare Operations”, the conference gathered over 800 delegates, including experts, administrators, and quality managers from Việt Nam and abroad.

Phạm Nhật Tân, deputy director of Quality Management at Phương Châu Healthcare Group, said that in the healthcare sector, patient safety culture is something everyone aspires to.

“It is a central goal, a top priority. A strong culture of patient safety leads to better treatment outcomes.”

It is reflected in commitments across all aspects, from a safe working environment to leaders who promote psychological safety, and staff who learn from mistakes to improve, he said.

For the first time, the event featured representatives from seven out of nine Vietnamese hospitals and systems accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and JCI Enterprise, including Vinmec Central Park, FV Hospital, American International Hospital, Cao Thắng Eye Hospital, and Phương Châu hospitals in Cần Thơ, Sóc Trăng, and HCM City.

Experts from The Medical City (Philippines), a leading ASEAN JCI-accredited hospital, also participated.

Nguyễn Ngọc Việt Nga, deputy director of Cần Thơ city’s Department of Health, expressed pride in the city hosting two JCI-accredited hospitals.

ACP is a prestigious academic forum and a bridge that connects scientists, doctors, medical experts, and quality managers from both within and outside the country.

“It facilitates knowledge exchange, professional learning, and the updating of the latest medical advancements,” she said.

She also extended her gratitude to both domestic and international experts for sharing valuable knowledge and experience, enabling healthcare professionals in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region to access new insights and better serve the community.

Nick Liew, Asia-Pacific International Director of Joint Commission International (JCI), recognised the contributions of the nine accredited hospitals to Việt Nam’s growing healthcare sector.

“As Việt Nam’s healthcare system continues to grow rapidly, I believe that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual support among accredited organisations will help enhance the quality of healthcare across the country,” he said.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Hồ, founder and CEO of Phương Châu Healthcare Group, said the conference theme reflects a vision of modern healthcare as a symphony, where people, processes, technology, and culture work in harmony under global standards like JCI.

She cited findings from NEJM Catalyst and WHO, highlighting that aligned systems perform better, are more resilient, and safer for patients.

Phương Châu, which began as an OB-GYN hospital in Cần Thơ, has evolved into a regional network with hospitals in Cần Thơ, Sóc Trăng, Sa Đéc, and HCM City, specialising in IVF, pediatrics, and general care.

Southeast Asia’s first private healthcare system to achieve JCI Enterprise accreditation, Phương Châu is committed to quality, learning, and absolute patient safety, she said.

“We are building a lifetime of health value for women and families,” she said.

She outlined the group’s four pillars: adherence to international standards with ongoing training; streamlined, patient-centred systems; digital transformation and AI; and a compassionate culture driven by love and service.

Hồ also emphasised the importance of cross-border cooperation and the belief that “quality must be shared.”

ACP 2025 featured five thematic forums on risk management, interdisciplinary collaboration, lab safety, IT and infrastructure, and clinical updates in obstetrics, gynecology, and neonatology.

Highlights included FV Hospital’s Risk Management Framework, FMEA applications at American International Hospital, and rare case studies on congenital conditions.

According to WHO and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, healthcare systems that foster continuous learning can improve 30-50 per cent faster than the average.

“At ACP, we don’t just host - we learn. We’re here to listen, collaborate, and raise the bar for quality together.”

The conference reinforced the message that “knowledge is meant to be shared,” promoting a culture of cooperation for safer, stronger healthcare in Việt Nam and the region. — VNS