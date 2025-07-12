Sowing seeds of kindness in village pagoda classes

Mạnh Khánh

A special class has been held at the pagoda of Tam Thanh in An Cảnh Village in Hưng Yên Province in summer over the past two years.

The solemn place has been turned into a cosy, friendly class where dozens of poor children can learn reading, writing, and life skills free of charge.

The initiator of the summer class is Nguyễn Thị Thuân, 41, who is a kindergarten teacher in the village. She observed that many children under her charge spent summer holidays alone at home watching TV and using smartphones or tablets all day.

Lacking parental attention and companionship, they were easily drawn to violent games and even harmful online content, affecting both their physical well-being and mental health.

The situation made her concerned. Summer, in her view, should be a time for children to rest, play, and explore meaningful experiences. Yet for many, it had become long, dull days revolving around screens.

“As a teacher, I must do something to help them,” Thuân says. In the summer of 2024 she decided to open a free summer class for children during her school break.

After some planning, she discussed the idea with her friends and colleagues, all of whom were teaching in local schools.

However, finding a venue for the class proved to be a major challenge for these teachers, who were driven by goodwill and a desire to do something meaningful.

While still struggling with the logistics, Thuân and her fellow teachers turned to Tam Thanh Pagoda, a well-known sacred and tranquil site.

Initially, the pagoda abbot, Venerable Thích Đàm Huân, was hesitant: a pagoda is a place of spiritual retreat – would it be appropriate to host dozens of noisy children there? But moved by the sincerity of the teachers and the deep human values of this volunteer educational initiative, the monk agreed.

Spreading good values

Venerable Huân himself takes part in teaching the children Buddhist ethics and life skills.

He feels his summer days are more meaningful. His involvement spreads positive values and highlights the connection between spiritual and worldly life.

“Even though it is more hectic, we at the temple can manage. Our wish is that, during the brief summer break, the children become more obedient and inclined toward goodness,” the abbot says.

The courtyard of Tam Thanh Pagoda has, since summer 2024, been transformed into a unique classroom – no lecterns, no standard desks and chairs, but full of laughter and a lively learning spirit.

The class mainly serves children from pre-primary to primary school age.

Sessions are held twice a week, each lasting more than two hours. The main focus is on handwriting – a skill gradually neglected in the digital era.

Alongside this, the children are introduced to moral teachings and Buddhist principles through simple stories and relatable imagery at the end of each session.

“I love coming to the pagoda class because I get to practise writing beautifully, and at the end of class we listen to Buddhist stories. The teachers says whoever writes the best will get a reward. I am trying hard to write nicely,” seven-year-old Phạm Kỳ Duyên says.

And so, in the serene religious space, dozens of young children quietly practise their handwriting, disciplined as if in a formal school setting. Each letter is carefully guided by the devoted hands of the teachers.

The children are grouped by age and ability, each teacher responsible for a group, both teaching and mentoring, just like in a regular classroom setting.

This shows just how much effort the volunteer teachers have invested in creating an effective learning environment.

There are no salaries, no allowances – only love for children and a desire to sow seeds of virtue in young hearts keep these teachers committed.

Local residents have held the project in high regard.

“I truly thank the teachers and the pagoda. The kids spend less time on TV and smart phones, and we do not have to worry about them running off to ponds or lakes where they might drown,” Nguyễn Thị Nhủ, a villager whose five grandchildren attend the class, says.

“This class is truly meaningful and beneficial. I hope the teachers keep it going. Learning at the pagoda not only supplements knowledge but also helps instil moral values and nurture humanistic ideals.”

Without flashy banners or a chase for accolades, this humble classroom at the pagoda quietly persists, a vivid testament to the harmony between religious life and the community. Thanks to its reputation and tangible results, more volunteer teachers are asking to join.

Thus, the programme at Tam Thanh Pagoda is expanding in both size and content. Teacher Thuân reveals plans to add maths and English lessons.

The free class has since spread beyond Phạm Hồng Thái Commune to Ông Đình Commune.

Last summer, the class received 70 children. This year, around 100 are attending, Thuân says.

The class at Tam Thanh Pagoda stands as a living example of the bond between religion and life – where a sacred space becomes a place to shape both writing and character.

There, dedicated teachers work without pay, and the pagoda opens its arms to nurture moral seeds. From such kind-hearted deeds, learning is taking root and flourishing each day. VNS