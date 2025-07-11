Model new-style rural areas in Hà Nội: A journey to build cultured countryside communities

HÀ NỘI — Not merely stopping at the goal of meeting new-style rural standards, Hà Nội is actively elevating the quality of life in its suburban areas through the development of model new-style rural areas.

The city's countryside is undergoing a strong transformation, aiming to build livable, cultured and sustainable communities - harmoniously blending tradition and modernity, agriculture and technology, economy and environment.

According to data from Hà Nội's Office for Coordination of the New-Style Rural Development Programme, 100 per cent of the city's communes have now achieved new-style rural standards.

Among them, 229 communes have been recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, and 109 communes have achieved model new-style rural area status, surpassing the targets set for the entire 2021–2025 period.

Although the city will not assign new targets in 2025 due to administrative restructuring at the commune level and the implementation of a two-tier local government, these results underscore Hà Nội’s organisational strength, creative approach and firm determination.

A key factor in Hà Nội’s success is its shift from infrastructure-focused development to a people-centered and quality-driven approach. Rather than solely pursuing hard criteria, localities have prioritised quality of life, environmental protection, promotion of OCOP products (One Commune, One Product) and community-based tourism, while also preserving village cultural heritage.

In newly merged communes such as Đan Phượng, Ô Diên and Liên Minh, efforts go beyond basic standards. These areas have adopted eco-rural models with green landscapes, flower-lined streets, mural roads, model gardens and model residential clusters.

In communes such as Phù Đổng, Bát Tràng, Thuận An and Gia Lâm, model rural development has paved the way for a transition from traditional agriculture to smart, urban-oriented farming. Modern techniques like greenhouses, automated irrigation and traceability technology are being widely applied.

Building model rural areas in Hà Nội is not only about checking boxes - it’s a long-term journey focused on changing mindsets and empowering communities. Local authorities emphasise that residents must play a central role in planning, implementation and maintenance.

Phù Đổng Commune stands out for its post-recognition efforts: residents continue to engage in environmental protection, maintain public order and promote village traditions. Values of self-management and community responsibility have gradually become part of daily life in Hà Nội’s suburban communities.

Many localities are also reviving folk culture, including traditional festivals, folk singing and handicrafts - creating a distinct rural identity that supports both cultural preservation and rural tourism. This not only enhances community pride but also increases local incomes.

Digital transformation is seen as a strategic pillar. Hà Nội is encouraging communes to adopt smart solutions in both governance and service delivery, from agriculture and education to healthcare, e-commerce and social welfare, bringing rural residents closer to urban-level services.

In the field of agriculture, numerous communes have embraced technologies such as automated irrigation, soil moisture monitoring, and QR code-based product traceability. These tools help farmers optimise production costs while ensuring higher productivity and product quality.

Several cooperatives have launched agricultural products on e-commerce platforms like Postmart and Voso, enabling wider market access and enhancing the value of rural goods.

Ngọ Văn Ngô, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office for New Rural Development Coordination in Hà Nội, said "Hà Nội does not aim to build model new-style rural areas just for the title. We aim for something greater: creating ideal living environments for all. Here, the elderly have access to local healthcare and cultural clubs; children enjoy well-equipped schools and playgrounds; and local workers find jobs through OCOP models, community tourism and service industries."

Hà Nội is the first locality in the country to develop and apply a dedicated set of criteria for model new-style rural areas suited to its status as a special urban centre. The city promotes the integration of rural development with ecological urbanisation and sustainable suburban growth.

For example, Hồng Vân Commune, once a purely agricultural area, has become a model of success by combining traditional craft villages with experiential tourism. On weekends, the area attracts hundreds of visitors, increasing income for local households while preserving its cultural soul.

Hà Nội is not only fulfilling its duties but is also pioneering a new rural development model for the nation, defined by modernity, culture and sustainability. The city always puts people and culture at the heart of its strategy.

Movements like "All people unite to build a cultured lifestyle", "Cultural families" and "Green, clean, safe villages and neighborhoods" have spread widely, reinforcing community solidarity and self-governance.

Developing new-style model rural areas in Hà Nội is both a next step in rural development and a fundamental shift in mindset and action. With strong political will, broad public support and innovative solutions, Hà Nội is making steady progress toward building livable, cultured countryside communities, making vital contributions to the sustainable development of both the capital and the nation. — VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.