HCM City accelerates seaward infrastructure development

HCM CITY — HCM City is expediting the development of key transport infrastructure projects as part of its long-term strategy to transform into a coastal megacity, with a focus on the nearly 3,000ha Cần Giờ Coastal Tourism Urban Area.

As part of this vision, the city is prioritising the construction of major roads, bridges, and metro lines connecting the urban centre with Cần Giờ Commune (formerly known as Cần Giờ Outlying District).

The municipal People’s Committee has recently submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to adjust the city’s master planning towards 2040, with a vision extending to 2060.

Among the highlights is the southern coastal road, a key segment of a 940km coastal transport corridor running through nine southern provinces and cities.

The section that crosses HCM City will start at National Highway No. 50, traverse the Soài Rạp River, connect to the Cần Giờ International Transshipment Port and Phước An Port, and continue toward the Bến Lức–Long Thành Expressway.

Once completed, this route is expected to serve as a crucial coastal economic artery, enabling more efficient use of port infrastructure, including Cần Giờ and Cái Mép–Thị Vải, and bolstering inter-regional connectivity.

Phạm Viết Thuận, director of the Institute for Natural Resources and Environmental Economics in HCM City, said the coastal road would be a key driver for both local and regional socio-economic and tourism development.

When implementing this coastal section, it is crucial to thoroughly survey the terrain and geological conditions, as the area is complex, with many swamps, rivers, and canals.

“At the same time, it is essential to carefully assess feasibility and identify appropriate investment methods, given the substantial costs involved.”

Despite its strategic potential, Cần Giờ remains relatively isolated due to its reliance on Bình Khánh Ferry, a long-standing transport bottleneck.

Đỗ Văn Hên, 67, a resident in Cần Giờ, said, "although it’s just a river separating us, we still have to take the ferry, and each crossing takes about 30 minutes, sometimes even an hour, to get to Nhà Bè.

“It is very inconvenient. For generations, we residents of Cần Giờ have longed for a bridge over the river,” he said.

Although he has witnessed tremendous changes in the locality over the years, the long-awaited Cần Giờ Bridge remains a major concern for residents.

After years of preparation, the city is now moving forward with plans to invest in the bridge, offering renewed hope for seamless connectivity between Cần Giờ and the city centre.

The city’s Department of Construction acting director Trần Quang Lâm said once completed, the Cần Giờ Bridge would replace the Bình Khánh Ferry, cutting travel time between the city centre and Cần Giờ to just 30 to 45 minutes.

The project is scheduled to be implemented during the 2025-28 period.

Metro connection proposed

In parallel with road and bridge projects, a proposal to develop a metro line linking the city centre with Cần Giờ is also gaining traction.

VinGroup has submitted a request to the municipal People’s Committee, the city’s Department of Construction, and other relevant authorities seeking permission to conduct geological surveys for the project.

Earlier, in May, the city approved the group’s proposal to study and prepare a project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed line, approximately 48.7km in length, would begin at Nguyễn Văn Linh Street, follow the Nguyễn Lương Bằng - Rừng Sác corridor, and terminate near the Cần Giờ coastal urban area on a 39ha site.

According to the investor’s timeline, project preparation would begin in 2025, with construction taking place from 2026 to 2028, and trial operations are expected by the end of 2028.

Võ Kim Cương, former deputy director of the city’s Department of Planning and Architecture, said the metro line would significantly support the development of eco-tourism and coastal urbanisation in the city’s southern area.

“It will help ease road traffic congestion, improve transport infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and raise the quality of life for residents,” he said.

According to urban planning experts, the integration of HCM City with neighbouring Bình Dương Province - known for its industrial development and logistics, and Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu Province - home to deep-sea ports and coastal tourism, would offer a strategic pathway for expansion toward the sea.

This regional linkage could establish a seamless chain of industrial parks, urban centres, ports, and services, similar to urban development models in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. — VNS