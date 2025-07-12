International conference discusses breakthroughs in cancer care

HCM CITY — Medical experts from Việt Nam and Taiwan (China) exchanged notes and shared insights on the latest advances in cancer prevention and treatment at the International Conference on Cancer Care held in HCM City on July 12.

The conference featured 37 reports covering topics on non-invasive cancer treatment, surgical treatment for cancers, smart medicine and new trends.

Advanced heavy ion radiation therapy, trends in robotic surgery, immunotherapy, cells therapy, targeted therapy, AI in medicine and big data applications in healthcare management were discussed.

Võ Tân Thành, vice president of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the conference was a demonstration of the continued medical cooperation efforts between Việt Nam and Taiwan (China).

In Việt Nam, cancer continued to be one of the biggest medical challenges, requiring close coordination between professionals, treatment facilities, the business community and international partners to improve prevention capacity, early detection and effective treatment, Thành said.

The event would open up opportunities for deeper cooperation in research, training, and technology transfer among hospitals, he said.

Assoc Prof Lâm Việt Trung, vice director of Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said: “Cancer incidence is increasing in Việt Nam and throughout the world.”

“The health sector has been proactive in the prevention, early detection and treatment of all types of cancer in order to help patients receive early treatment and recover well after treatment,” Trung said.

As a special-grade general hospital, Chợ Rẫy Hospital has firmly established itself as a prestigious healthcare institution, providing high-quality medical examination and treatment services.

The hospital has adopted advanced cancer treatments from around the world, he said.

It is also a major centre for medical training, scientific research and international cooperation activities in order to catch up with medical advances in the region and in the world, while also creating breakthroughs in the fields of science and technology and innovation, he said.

The conference was an opportunity for strengthening cooperation, sharing experiences, promoting research and applying technology in the field of cancer treatment, he added.

Guo-Yao Han, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in HCM City, emphasised the importance of combining traditional and modern methods in cancer treatment, saying that the integration of modern and traditional medicine was the key to providing more comprehensive and effective health care for cancer patients.

It was crucial for preventing side effects and improving quality of life, especially in palliative care, he said.

"We have seen remarkable breakthroughs from precise robotic surgery to advanced nuclear radiation therapy, chemotherapy and revolutionary immunotherapy, which are transforming patient outcomes," he said.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine and smart hospital management are reshaping healthcare. AI is enhancing diagnostics, personalising treatment plans and optimising hospital efficiency, leading to truly smart hospitals,” he said.

The conference, organised by Chợ Rẫy Hospital, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Kaohsiung Medical University Hospital, and Show Chwan Health Care System, attracted 400 medical experts, hospital leaders and leading businesses from Việt Nam and Taiwan (China). —VNS