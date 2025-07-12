Northern Việt Nam on alert as torrential rains threaten flash floods and landslides

HÀ NỘI — Torrential rains sweeping through northern Việt Nam overnight from July 11 to 12 have raised serious concerns about flash floods and landslides in six provinces, with hundreds of communes and wards now on high alert.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has identified Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Cao Bằng, and Tuyên Quang as the most at-risk areas following widespread downpours overnight.

Rainfall totals from 7 pm on July 11 to 7 am the next morning exceeded 50mm in many locations, including 69.8mm in Ngũ Chỉ Sơn (Lào Cai), 56.2mm in Cô Tô (Quảng Ninh), 55.6mm in Vĩnh Bảo (Hải Phòng), and 54.6mm in Quang Vinh (Cao Bằng).

In Cao Bằng, moderate to heavy rains were recorded, with 54.6mm in Quang Vinh and 52.2mm in Trà Lĩnh. Lào Cai's Trung Chải recorded 62.6mm, while Tả Phời had 53.6mm. In Tuyên Quang, Lâm Căn 1 measured 41.2mm.

Rain is expected to continue throughout July 12 across northern Việt Nam. Forecasts indicate scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 20 to 40mm in most places, and potentially exceeding 70mm in some areas.

The national forecasting centre warned that soil across many of these areas is already saturated, significantly increasing the risk of landslides. Hundreds of communes and wards are now at elevated risk.

In addition to landslide threats on steep slopes, the heavy rainfall could also trigger flash floods along small rivers and streams and lead to flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities have been urged to inspect and monitor vulnerable terrain and blocked waterways and take proactive measures to protect lives, property and essential infrastructure.

The Centre emphasised that early action is key to minimising the damage caused by extreme weather events. — VNS