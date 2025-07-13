VNU's School of Business and Management celebrates 30th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Hanoi School of Business and Management (HSB) under Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) held a solemn ceremony on Sunday to celebrate its 30th anniversary of establishment (May 13, 1995 - July 13, 2025) and receive the State President’s second-class Labor Order.

Established in 1995 under the fundamental higher education reform initiative of the late Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt and granted special autonomy by the late Professor Nguyễn Văn Đạo, the first President of VNU, HSB is Việt Nam's first autonomous public university model. It was granted comprehensive autonomy in academics, personnel, and finance—an unprecedented direction in the context of public education at the time.

HSB's training and research activities are focused on its two unique schools of thought: Management of Non-Traditional Security and Integrated Business Administration, which combine three academic pillars: Management, Technology, and Security. In 2019, at the initiative of Việt Nam's leading security experts, the Institute for Non-Traditional Security (INS) was established at HSB. It has since developed into the country's first interdisciplinary scientific research institution in the field of non-traditional security.

Addressing the ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoàng Đình Phi – Rector of HSB expressed his deep gratitude to the generations of faculty, Government agencies, and VNU for their constant support and for creating favourable conditions for HSB's sustainable development over the past 30 years.

“We are proud to have been nearly 10 years ahead of the [11th Party Central Committee’s] Resolution 29 dated November 4, 2013 on the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training to meet the demands of industrialisation and modernisation under a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration—now in the era of the nation’s rise. We have overcome many hardships, obstacles, and challenges to reach this day,” said Phi.

He affirmed that the values HSB embodies today are the result of a collective journey, nurtured by the dedication, wisdom, and shared efforts of many generations. In a spirit of gratitude and commitment to this legacy, HSB will continue its efforts to innovate and pioneer for the cause of education and the nation's development.

The school has trained over 15,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions in both the public and private sectors.

In its scientific research activities, HSB scientists have produced numerous new publications in prestigious international journals, attracting the interest of thousands of scholars worldwide to its school of thought on the Management of Non-Traditional Security (MNS).

HSB has launched the Journal of Management, Security, and Technology, a significant milestone in the school's scientific research activities.

HSB has become a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the oldest and most prestigious business school accreditation organisation in the United States, with standards and a reputation recognised not only in the US but worldwide.

HSB has expanded its partnerships with prestigious global educational institutions such as the University of Queensland (Australia), University of Technology Sydney (Australia), University of Louvain (Belgium), University of Granada (Spain), Victoria University (Australia), University of Galway (Ireland), ISC Paris Business School (France), ICHEC Brussels Management School (Belgium), and Volgograd State Technical University (Russia). VNS