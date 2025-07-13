Building people-based defence at sea: the Coast Guard’s skillful mobilisation drive

HCM CITY — The Party Committee and Command of Coast Guard Region No. 3 based in the formerly Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province (now HCM City) are stepping up efforts to promote the “Dân vận khéo” (Skilful mass mobilisation) movement and build “Good mass mobilisation units” for the 2021-25 period, aiming to strengthen people-based defence at sea.

Recognising mass mobilisation as a core political task, the Coast Guard Region No.3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) has issued specific regulations and action plans since 2021, focusing on improving awareness, responsibility and political resolve among officers and soldiers.

Communication and education campaigns have been carried out widely, helping spread the movement and encouraging practical, effective models.

The unit is responsible for a vast maritime area stretching from Cù Lao Xanh Island in the coastal south-central province of Gia Lai (formerly Bình Định Province) to the northern bank of Định An estuary in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long (formerly Trà Vinh Province), including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and southern continental shelf.

The area is home to dense coastal communities and offshore fishing activities, with many challenges in terms of security and order.

To address these realities, the unit has adopted flexible, locally tailored approaches, focusing on law dissemination, support for fishermen, and social welfare.

From 2021 to date, it has organised more than 200 legal communication sessions, distributed over 194,000 leaflets and 59,000 national flags, and provided hundreds of life jackets and medical kits.

More than 9,100 fishing vessels and 89,000 fishermen have been reached with information on IUU fishing prevention, maritime sovereignty, safety and anti-drug efforts.

The movement is also closely tied to social welfare and humanitarian activities.

The unit has carried out 51 welfare programmes, delivering over 18,000 gifts, hundreds of scholarships, nearly 400 bicycles, and free medical checkups and medicine to more than 68,000 people.

Its youth and women’s unions have volunteered tens of thousands of workdays, cleaned over 170km of coastline, collected nearly 20 tonnes of waste and planted over 1,500 trees.

Rescue and emergency response at sea – a distinctive form of mass mobilisation – has also highlighted the force’s “for the people” ethos.

Over the past three years, the unit has successfully rescued 131 vessels with 472 crew members, safely evacuated 385 civilians, and handled hundreds of maritime emergencies.

These efforts have left a strong impression among fishermen and helped build trust in the Coast Guard.

Thanks to its mass mobilisation work, the unit has developed a firm people-based defence posture, earning the support of local authorities and communities.

Since 2021, more than 9,800 valuable intelligence reports have been received and processed.

It has investigated 97 cases involving 1,465 fishermen violating foreign waters, handled 348 vessels, and prosecuted 37 criminal drug cases.

Moving forward, the unit will continue to implement Party and military guidelines on mass mobilisation and link the “Dân vận khéo” movement with the “Determined to Win” campaign.

Focus will be placed on legal education, expanding the programme called "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen, and replicating effective models.

The content and methods of mass mobilisation will be updated to become more practical and closer to the people.

“Deeply rooted among the people, relying on the people to fulfill our duties" remains the guiding principle as the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command continues to contribute to safeguarding Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty and security from early on and from afar, in all situations.

It has presented certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and collectives in the “Dân vận khéo” movement for the 2021–25 period. — VNS