Six dengue deaths reported, HCM City raises outbreak alert

HCM CITY — Health authorities in HCM City have issued an urgent alert after six people died from dengue fever, amid a spike in infections driven by the onset of the rainy season.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) has confirmed that 838 new cases were recorded in the past week alone, pushing the total for the year to 14,370, a surge of more than 153 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Two of the deaths occurred in the former Bình Dương area and one in the former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu area, which were recently merged into HCM City.

The majority of infections, over 11,000, have been reported in the city’s central districts, with nearly 2,500 in Bình Dương and 862 in Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu.

Officials have warned the city is entering the peak dengue transmission period, with mosquito populations thriving in waterlogged environments created by ongoing rainfall.

From 2019 to 2022, large outbreaks consistently occurred from mid-June through August, a pattern health authorities fear could repeat without swift intervention.

“This is a critical time. Without aggressive control of mosquito breeding sites, we could face a serious surge in hospitalisations, especially among children,” the HCDC said in a statement.

Control measures

In response, the city is intensifying outbreak control measures, including larvicide spraying, public education campaigns, and inspections of high-risk areas.

Residents are being urged to remove standing water, clean water containers, and report potential mosquito breeding sites via the “Online Healthcare” app.

Key preventive actions include sealing or emptying unused water containers, replacing water in vases and dishes frequently, and using guppies in ornamental ponds to eat mosquito larvae.

The is of insect repellents, bed nets, mosquito sprays, and electronic swatters is also recommended.

Authorities are also calling on the public to actively support citywide anti-mosquito drives and allow access for fumigation teams.

Anyone experiencing fever or other dengue symptoms is advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-treatment at home.

Early diagnosis is vital to prevent complications, especially in children and the elderly.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging all residents to remain alert and cooperative in order to prevent further deaths. — VNS